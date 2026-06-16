South African Court Orders Government to Repay R1.72 Million After Unlawful Prison Takeover Following Thabo Bester Escape

The Gauteng High Court has ruled that the Department of Correctional Services acted unlawfully when it took control of the privately run Mangaung Correctional Centre ten months after the escape of inmate Thabo Bester. The court found the emergency powers used were unjustified and ordered the minister and national commissioner to repay R1.72 million in claimed costs, citing procedural failures and possible improper motive tied to media embarrassment.

Becker Semela/GroundUpTen months after the dramatic escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre , a high-profile legal dispute has unfolded between the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and the private operator of the maximum-security prison.

The prison is run by Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts (BCC), a consortium in which multinational security company G4S holds a stake, under a public-private partnership. Following the escape in May 2022, the scandal gained extensive media coverage, prompting the DCS to invoke emergency powers under Section 112 of the Correctional Services Act in late March 2023 to temporarily seize control of the facility.

The department then claimed over R1.72 million in "credits" from BCC to cover the costs of running the prison during the takeover period. However, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has now ruled that the DCS's decision to take control was unlawful because the conditions required by the act were not met.

Acting Judge DM Hinrichsen found that the national commissioner and the minister failed to demonstrate that the prison had "lost effective control" or that there was an urgent threat to safety and security at the time of the takeover. In fact, the court noted that the prison was operating properly and that Bester's escape had occurred ten months earlier, making the emergency provision inappropriate.

The judge also pointed out serious procedural flaws, including the lack of meaningful consultation between the national commissioner and the minister as mandated by law. Furthermore, the judgment suggests the decision may have been driven by an "improper purpose"-specifically, the desire to respond to media pressure and the "embarrassing" nature of the escape-rather than legitimate security concerns.

As a result, the minister and national commissioner have been ordered to repay the R1.72 million to BCC, and the use of Section 112 has been invalidated. The case highlights tensions in public-private partnerships within South Africa's correctional system and raises questions about the proper use of emergency powers by government officials.

The background of the case involves Bester, who was serving a life sentence, allegedly bribing G4S officials to fake his suicide by placing a dead body in his cell and setting it alight. He escaped disguised in a prison guard uniform. G4S initially reported the incident as a suicide, but DNA testing later confirmed the body was not Bester's.

It took the DCS until November 2022 to conclude an escape had occurred, and even then, there was a further two-month delay before reporting the case to the police. In March 2023, with mounting public and media scrutiny, the DCS formed a team to track Bester and invoked Section 112 to take over the prison. G4S had already been fined R880,000 for the escape under the terms of its contract, and nine implicated employees were dismissed.

The court's decision underscores the importance of adhering to statutory requirements and avoiding decisions influenced by political or reputational considerations. It also serves as a reminder that even in high-profile cases, government actions must be legally justified and procedurally sound. The ruling is a significant victory for BCC and sets a precedent regarding the limits of ministerial power in the context of private prison management





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Thabo Bester Escape Mangaung Correctional Centre G4S Section 112 Correctional Services Act Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts Gauteng High Court Prison Takeover Public-Private Partnership R1.72 Million Repayment Department Of Correctional Services

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