South African Couples at Risk: Cohabiting and Legal Protection

South African law does not recognise cohabitation, leaving unprotected unmarried partners with limited legal rights. Financial and legal experts warn that cohabitation creates financial consequences, particularly regarding property ownership and inheritance. The proposed Domestic Partnership Bill could provide greater protection, but the bill is in draft form and not law yet. For now, experts recommend putting legal protections in place to ensure legal and financial arrangements reflect the reality of living together.

Financial and legal experts are warning that couples who cohabit remain vulnerable unless they protect themselves with a formal agreement. South African couples are warned that living together for years, even while raising children together, does not automatically grant them legal rights that married couples enjoy.

According to Sarah Nicholson, Head of Customer Experience at JustMoney, many couples mistakenly believe living together creates legal rights similar to marriage, which can have serious financial consequences. She explains that unmarried couples without a legal agreement forfeit several rights that married couples automatically enjoy. These include no automatic claim to shared property ownership even if one partner contributed financially to the home, and no automatic right to claim maintenance if the relationship ends.

Tax benefits available to married spouses add to the list of rights unprotected cohabiting partners are entitled to. Plus, without a valid will, the surviving partner has no automatic right to inherit from the deceased’s estate. Nicholson also warns that cohabiting partners cannot automatically claim benefits from a partner’s pension or provident fund. Legal experts say there are limited legal remedies available to cohabiting couples when a relationship ends or one partner dies.

According to Attorney at Bernadt Vukic Potash & Getz, Sandra van Staden, proving the existence of a ‘universal partnership’ may possible as a legal concept where courts may recognise that a couple lived together and shared finances, property, and responsibilities. Each partner made a contribution to a partnership established for their mutual benefit, however, such cases can be complex, expensive, and uncertain.

The proposed Domestic Partnership Bill could eventually provide greater protection for couples who choose not to marry, but until then, experts recommend putting legal protections in place, such as drafting a valid will, drawing up a cohabitation or life partnership agreement, and ensuring your legal and financial arrangements reflect the reality of your life together





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Cohabitation Cohabitation Rights Legal Protections For Couples Property Rights In Cohabitation Inheritance And Property Ownership Financial Protection In Long-Term Partnerships Domestic Partnership Bill Civil Unions Marriage Vs. Civil Union Religious And Cultural Institutions Love And Commitment Vs. Legal Protections

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