South African Contestant Selected for Miss Supranational 2026 and Miss World/Miss Universe 2026

A South African contestant has been selected to represent her country at the Miss Supranational 2026 pageant, which will be held on 31 July in Nowy Sącz, Poland. The contestant, Benting, was crowned on Saturday, 6 June, at Times Square in Pretoria. The event also saw the unveiling of the Miss African Beauty South Africa 2026 Top 20, from which the country’s representatives for Miss World 2026 and Miss Universe 2026 will be selected.

She will represent South Africa at the Miss Supranational 2026 pageant, which will be held on 31 July in Nowy Sącz, Poland. Benting was crowned on Saturday, 6 June, at Times Square in Pretoria.

The event also saw the unveiling of the Miss African Beauty South Africa 2026 Top 20, from which the country’s representatives for Miss World 2026 and Miss Universe 2026 will be selected. Benting is a content creator and also the founder of Beauty in Action, an initiative that focuses on mentorship, skills development and community outreach for underserved youth. Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala secures Miss World South Africa franchise rights.

Representing South Africa at Miss Supranational 2026 is a moment I will carry with me for the rest of my life, she said. I have worked hard, dreamed big and stayed grounded in my purpose, and this feels like confirmation that showing up with authenticity and intention truly matters. I do not take this responsibility lightly.

I’m walking onto that stage in Poland not just for myself, but for every young woman in South Africa who has been told that where she comes from is a limitation rather than a launching pad. I want her to see me and believe that it is possible for her too. Chief executive of African Beauty International and national director of Miss Supranational South Africa, said Benting stood out for her sense of purpose and ability to connect with people.

Shannon stood out not simply for her beauty, though that is undeniable, but for the quiet, unshakeable clarity she has about who she is and what she wants to do with her platform. She understands that this title is not about a crown; it is about the doors it opens and the lives that can be changed as a result. Benting was among 21 finalists selected from seven of South Africa’s nine provinces.

Contestants came from a range of professional backgrounds, including law, engineering, audiology, cancer biology, drama therapy and digital marketing. Miss World 2026 is scheduled to take place in Vietnam on September 5, while the 75th edition of Miss Universe will be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico





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Miss Supranational 2026 South Africa Benting Times Square In Pretoria Miss African Beauty South Africa 2026 Top 20 Miss World 2026 Miss Universe 2026 Vietnam Puerto Rico

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