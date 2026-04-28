South African Consumers Show Resilience in Spending Despite Budget Pressures

The SpendTrend26 report reveals South Africans are prioritizing essentials but still finding room for small treats and travel, adapting to financial pressures through value-seeking, rewards programs, and increased use of digital payment methods. Interest rate cuts and strategic budgeting are key factors in maintaining spending levels.

The latest SpendTrend26 report, a collaborative effort between Discovery Bank and Visa , provides a detailed analysis of South Africa n consumer spending patterns from 2021 to 2025.

The report, based on extensive credit card spending data, reveals a fascinating picture of resilience and adaptation within the South African economy. Despite persistent pressure on household budgets, consumers have demonstrated a remarkable ability to maintain spending levels, particularly in essential categories. This resilience isn't simply about maintaining the status quo; it's about a strategic shift in how South Africans approach their finances.

The report highlights a growing trend of value-seeking behaviour, with a significant portion of the population actively searching for bargains, considering second-hand purchases, and still indulging in small treats as a means of maintaining morale. The combination of Visa’s comprehensive payment dataset and Discovery Bank’s detailed transactional data allows for a nuanced understanding of spending habits, encompassing not only *what* people spend on, but also *how* and *when* they spend.

The analysis indicates that while everyday living costs – groceries, retail, travel, eating out, takeaways, and fuel – continue to dominate household expenditure, consumers are becoming increasingly adept at maximizing value and leveraging rewards programs to stretch their budgets further. A key factor contributing to this resilience is the recent series of interest rate cuts implemented by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb).

These cuts have eased borrowing costs and reduced the burden of debt servicing, providing a much-needed reprieve for households. Interestingly, the report also notes a continued growth in the number of new credit card accounts opened, outpacing overall spending growth. This suggests that consumers are diversifying their payment methods and actively engaging with the benefits and rewards offered by various credit card providers. The SpendTrend26 report further emphasizes that the ability to adapt under pressure is becoming increasingly crucial.

Consumers are not necessarily drastically cutting back on spending, but rather making conscious adjustments to where and how often they spend, prioritizing value and utilizing budgeting tools to make their money go further. The data reveals that a substantial 52% of South Africans are actively seeking out bargains, 38% are open to purchasing second-hand items, and a noteworthy 40% regularly treat themselves to small indulgences.

This demonstrates a balanced approach – a commitment to financial prudence coupled with a desire to maintain a reasonable quality of life. The report also points to specific events that significantly influence spending patterns, such as discount events, long weekends, celebrations, and major sporting matches. Black Friday consistently emerges as the peak spending event, with consumers timing large purchases – appliances, home goods, furniture, and general retail items – to coincide with substantial discounts.

Long weekends, on the other hand, see a surge in spending on alcoholic beverages, general retail, and outdoor recreation, reflecting a desire to stock up, socialize, and enjoy leisure time. The report also sheds light on the evolving role of cash in the South African payment landscape. While cash remains a relevant payment method, particularly for specific use cases like taxis, parking, tipping, and situations where card machines are unavailable, its dominance is clearly waning.

A majority (64%) of respondents still occasionally use cash, but a significant 23% rarely do, indicating a shift towards digital payment methods. Furthermore, online shopping is experiencing rapid growth, particularly in major metropolitan areas like Johannesburg (92%) and Cape Town (90%). Online entertainment, including streaming services, sports subscriptions, and emerging digital offerings, is one of the fastest-growing digital spend categories, with transaction volumes increasing by 21% in 2024 and a further 17% in 2025.

This sustained growth underscores the increasing popularity of digital entertainment options among South African consumers. The SpendTrend26 report provides valuable insights into the evolving financial behaviours of South Africans, highlighting their resilience, adaptability, and growing embrace of digital payment solutions





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South Africa Consumer Spending Spendtrend26 Visa Discovery Bank Household Budgets Economic Resilience

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