South African Company Fibertime Targets One Million Homes in Townships by Middle of Next Year

Fibertime, a South African company founded by Alan Knott-Craig Jr, aims to reach one million homes by the middle of next year, with a focus on connecting underserved communities in townships. The business, which started in Kayamandi township in the Western Cape, has expanded to 420,000 homes in 13 cities and seven provinces. Knott-Craig Jr, a prominent South African entrepreneur, author, and advocate for digital inclusion, founded Fibertime in 2022 to address the digital divide in townships. The company offers a pay-as-you-go fibre model, providing uncapped 100Mbps internet for R5 per day. Fibertime has partnered with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Nokia, Finnfund, and Rand Merchant Bank for network deployment. The initiative aims to improve lives by enabling remote work, education, and economic opportunities, and unlock home security, smart meters for water and electricity. Knott-Craig Jr's entrepreneurial journey began with Cellfind, one of SA's first mobile location-based service providers, and later involved iBurst, World of Avatar, Mxit, and Herotel. He has been recognized for his efforts to expand internet access in underserved communities across the country.

Fibertime , a South African company founded by Alan Knott-Craig Jr , aims to reach one million homes by the middle of next year, with a focus on connecting underserved communities in townships.

The business, which started in Kayamandi township in the Western Cape, has expanded to 420,000 homes in 13 cities and seven provinces. Knott-Craig Jr, a prominent South African entrepreneur, author, and advocate for digital inclusion, founded Fibertime in 2022 to address the digital divide in townships. The company offers a pay-as-you-go fibre model, providing uncapped 100Mbps internet for R5 per day. Fibertime has partnered with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Nokia, Finnfund, and Rand Merchant Bank for network deployment.

The initiative aims to improve lives by enabling remote work, education, and economic opportunities, and unlock home security, smart meters for water and electricity. Knott-Craig Jr's entrepreneurial journey began with Cellfind, one of SA's first mobile location-based service providers, and later involved iBurst, World of Avatar, Mxit, and Herotel. He has been recognized for his efforts to expand internet access in underserved communities across the country





ITWeb / 🏆 45. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fibertime Alan Knott-Craig Jr South African Company Digital Inclusion Entrepreneurial Journey Expanding Internet Access Uncapped 100Mbps Internet Partnerships Transmission Routers Investors Strategic Partners

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African Court Blocks Repeat Asylum ApplicationsThe Constitutional Court has ruled that foreign nationals whose asylum applications have been rejected cannot submit new applications. The court said that allowing unlimited repeat applications without proper legislation in place could create a 'never-ending cycle', preventing deportations and causing administrative chaos.

Read more »

South Africa: Why Proudly South African Clothes Are Being Made in 'Sweatshops'92% of clothing manufacturers in Newcastle do not comply with Bargaining Council rules, says the council's lawyer

Read more »

South African DJ, Publicist and Designer Maria McCloy, DiesSouth Africa has lost one of its most vibrant media and creative figures, Maria McCloy. She was 50.

Read more »

Tributes Pour in for South African Actress Cynthia ShangeCynthia Shange, regarded as the first Black woman to represent South Africa at the Miss World during apartheid, has died at the age of 76. Her daughter, Nonhle Thema, confirmed her passing. She paid tribute to her mother's compassion and legacy. Shange rose to prominence in the 1970s when she represented South Africa at the Miss World pageant.

Read more »