South African Coalition Talks: 14 Days to Form Local Governments

South African political leaders face a 14-day deadline to form coalitions in over 130 hung councils. Analysis of potential ANC, DA, and ActionSA alliances in key municipalities follows the recent election results.

Political leaders in South Africa now face a strict 14-day constitutional deadline to negotiate and form coalitions in more than 130 hung local councils. The election results have left the country with a complex map of power dynamics that require immediate resolution to ensure stable municipal governance for the next five years.

Constitutional Deadline for Coalition Formation

Under the rules established by the Constitution, legislators have exactly two weeks to commit to forming these five-year governing alliances. The process is expected to be intense, emotional, and potentially chaotic as parties rush to secure their positions in critical metropolitan and rural areas. Journalist Mandy Wiener, who covered the 2024 Government of National Unity formation, noted that political red lines often fade into pink lines or disappear entirely during high-pressure negotiations.

Also read Strauss & Co presents major South African modernists alongside a pan-African contemporary collection

Voters entered polling stations with clear demands for reduced corruption, lower crime rates, and improved service delivery. These expectations will heavily influence how parties approach the table. With 14 days remaining, the window for compromise is narrow, forcing leaders to move quickly from campaign rhetoric to practical governance agreements that address the specific needs of their constituents.

ANC and Democratic Alliance Partnership Options

The most straightforward path to forming a government involves a direct deal between the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance. Together, these two parties hold enough seats to form majorities in more than 100 hung municipalities. In six of the seven hung metropolitan municipalities, including Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Mangaung, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Buffalo City, the combined seats of the ANC and Democratic Alliance exceed the 50% plus one threshold required to elect a mayor.

Advertisement

At the time of the latest analysis, the Democratic Alliance led in four of these metropolitan areas: Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Nelson Mandela Bay. Both parties adhere to the principle that the largest party in a municipality should hold the mayoral position, but this rule will be heavily tested during negotiations. The African National Congress is likely to insist on holding the mayoral post in at least one of the Gauteng metros, challenging the Democratic Alliance to make concessions.

The relationship between these two major parties has been strained recently. African National Congress leaders have not found the same receptivity with Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis that they previously experienced with former party leader John Steenhuisen. Conversely, the Democratic Alliance may hesitate to prolong the African National Congress's tenure in office, given that the election sentiment showed a significant loss of trust in the African National Congress to manage local governments effectively.

Gauteng Power Dynamics and ActionSA Influence

A second scenario involves the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA forming a coalition to take control of Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni. These three municipalities represent the economic powerhouses of South Africa, and removing the African National Congress from power there would be a highly attractive proposition for voters of both parties. However, personal animosities between leaders complicate this possibility.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and Democratic Alliance Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille share a history of deep mutual distrust. Mashaba left the Democratic Alliance in 2019, criticizing what he termed anti-poor policies. Zille previously labeled Mashaba as the Economic Freedom Fighters mayor after he was linked to a tender that funded the Economic Freedom Fighters. Both leaders want the Johannesburg mayoral seat, creating a significant barrier to cooperation.

Advertisement

Even if these leaders overcome their personal differences, the partnership would likely be rocky due to the lack of trust among their members. Many ActionSA members originally left the Democratic Alliance, and resentments remain. Furthermore, sidelining the African National Congress in Gauteng risks alienating the national coalition partner. The Democratic Alliance currently holds six ministries in the national Government of National Unity with the African National Congress.

Government of Local Unity and Next Steps

Geordin Hill-Lewis has proposed a third model he termed a government of local unity, which would replicate the national Government of National Unity structure at the municipal level. He jokingly referred to this approach as the glu model, suggesting it could be the preferred method for keeping cities and towns stable. This arrangement would see the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance work with their national coalition partners to form councils in the remaining hung areas.

These national partners include the Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, United Democratic Movement, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, Al Jama-ah, GOOD Party, Rise Mzansi, and the Party for Economic Freedom. By pooling resources from these smaller parties, the coalition can form stable governments in most of the remaining municipalities. This approach aims to provide the stability that South African voters desire while maintaining the broader national unity framework.