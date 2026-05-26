South African civil society condemns state‑backed xenophobia and mistreatment of migrants ahead of elections

A coalition of organisations and individuals lashes out against recent forced removals of refugees and asylum seekers, calling the actions a breach of constitutional rights and a political stunt that fuels xenophobia ahead of local elections.

A growing wave of outrage is sweeping across South Africa as civil society organisations and concerned citizens denounce the weaponisation of xenophobia and the harsh treatment of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

The recent actions of state officials, in particular the forced loading of displaced persons onto buses under the pretense of verification, have been described as a flagrant breach of human rights and a stark contradiction to the nation’s constitutional guarantees. Those forced onto the vehicles were not criminals but individuals who had fled violence and intimidation, seeking protection from the police in KwaZuluNatal after being targeted by vigilante mobs and anti‑migrant groups.

Instead of receiving safety and dignity they experienced public humiliation, intimidation and a denial of basic constitutional safeguards, an experience that echoes the oppression endured under apartheid. The timing of these incidents is especially troubling as local government elections approach, creating a climate in which some public representatives appear to be stoking anti‑migrant sentiment for political gain.

Critics argue that leaders across the spectrum are exploiting the plight of vulnerable migrants to distract from deep‑seated governance failures, soaring unemployment, crumbling infrastructure and underfunded public services. By casting non‑citizen black Africans as the root cause of these crises, politicians are perpetuating a false narrative that fuels xenophobic violence and undermines social cohesion.

The South African Constitution, born from the struggle against apartheid, enshrines rights to dignity, equality, freedom, security of the person and access to legal representation for every person within the country’s borders, regardless of citizenship. To deny these protections to refugees and asylum seekers is to betray the very principles for which generations of activists fought and died.

The broader context reveals a disturbing normalisation of xenophobia, the tacit complicity of state institutions when vigilante groups violently evict people from homes and workplaces, and political campaigns built on the dangerous premise of othering vulnerable populations. Observers warn that the erosion of constitutional democracy is evident as the rule of law seems to protect only the affluent and privileged, leaving the most vulnerable exposed to cruelty and hostility.

At a moment when South Africa has the opportunity to serve as a beacon of human rights and pan‑African solidarity, the treatment of fellow Africans seeking refuge starkly contradicts those aspirations. In response, a coalition of organisations issued a statement calling on the entire society to condemn these acts, challenge hateful narratives and stand in solidarity with humanity on Africa Day, urging immediate action to protect the rights and dignity of all migrants residing in the country





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Xenophobia Migrant Rights South Africa Constitutional Law Political Exploitation

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