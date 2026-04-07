South African Citrus Exports Anticipate Growth Amidst Global Uncertainties

Despite concerns linked to the Middle East conflict, South Africa's citrus industry expects export growth driven by favorable lemon, Valencia orange, and grapefruit forecasts.

South Africa 's citrus industry anticipates a growth in exports of up to 5% this year, despite uncertainties stemming from the Middle East conflict's potential impact on demand, shipping logistics, and fuel accessibility.

Should projections for late mandarins, expected within a month, align with historical trends, overall citrus exports are projected to rise between 3% and 5%, reaching a volume of 210 to 215 million 15kg cartons, according to the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA). This positive outlook, however, is tempered by external factors, including the ongoing conflict and its ripple effects throughout the global economy. The industry, a significant employer and contributor to South Africa's economy, is closely monitoring these developments to ensure resilience and adaptability. The CGA forecasts a substantial increase in lemon exports, predicting 45.9 million cartons destined for key markets, representing a 10% rise compared to last year's figures. This growth is primarily attributed to a substantial number of young trees reaching maturity in the Sundays River Valley and the recovery of the Senwes region from prior hail damage. Despite this optimistic outlook, navel orange exports are anticipated to decline by 5%, reaching 30 million cartons, though this would still align with the sector's long-term growth trajectory and represent a 10% increase from the volumes recorded in 2024. Furthermore, the Valencia orange export crop is projected to increase by 1.6% to 63 million cartons, with grapefruit exports estimated at 15.7 million 17kg cartons, a notable 16% increase compared to the previous year. The citrus industry is a crucial element of the South African economy, employing 140,000 people at the farm level and acting as the largest agricultural export sector. The dependence on road transport for approximately 95% of the national citrus crop highlights the sector's vulnerability to fluctuations in diesel prices, despite government interventions aimed at mitigating the impact. The CGA, representing approximately 1,400 export producers across Southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, Eswatini, and Namibia, emphasizes the need for proactive measures to navigate the challenges. \The sector's concerns are not limited to the immediate impact of the war, but extend to the longer-term effects on global demand, supply chain efficiency, fuel availability, and input costs. CGA CEO Boitshoko Ntshabele emphasizes the need for heightened responsiveness and adaptability within the industry to weather these challenges, drawing on past experiences in overcoming significant hurdles. The association also highlights the importance of factors within South Africa's control to unlock the potential of the citrus export sector. This includes enhancing market access to key trading partners such as China, India, and the United States, which would provide a significant boost to the industry's prospects. The CGA’s focus is also on resolving ongoing issues with the European Union's plant health requirements, which Ntshabele characterizes as “unnecessary and unscientific.” These stringent regulations include a zero-tolerance policy for pests like Thaumatotibia leucotreta (false codling moth), mandatory cold treatment procedures, and strict inspection and interception protocols, creating obstacles to trade and increasing operational costs for South African citrus producers. The CGA's establishment followed the deregulation of the industry in 1997, solidifying its role in representing and advocating for the interests of citrus growers in the region. The industry's ability to navigate the complex global landscape, coupled with focused efforts on domestic factors, will be key to ensuring sustained growth and prosperity for this vital agricultural sector. \The Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa (CGA) is closely monitoring the conflict in the Middle East and its repercussions on the global economy. The ripple effects of the war include concerns regarding the impact on consumer demand, shipping logistics, fuel accessibility, and the increased costs of production inputs, all of which pose significant challenges for the citrus export sector. The CGA remains optimistic, however, that with proper planning and adaptability, the industry can navigate these complexities and still achieve strong export figures. The association is focused on identifying and mitigating the negative impacts of the war through proactive measures, emphasizing the need for responsiveness and strategic planning to ensure resilience in the face of ongoing global instability. The CGA continues to work on improving market access to key international markets such as China, India, and the United States. Furthermore, the CGA remains actively engaged in discussions with the EU regarding the implementation of the EU’s plant health requirements, which present various challenges. The CGA is working to resolve issues with the stringent EU regulations that include the presence of zero-tolerance for pests, cold treatment procedures, and strict inspection regulations. The success of the South African citrus industry is dependent on its ability to increase its export volumes, while also dealing with the challenges of global instability. This is supported by its commitment to enhance market access, strengthen the existing trade relationships, and overcome trade barriers. The CGA is dedicated to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the South African citrus industry by focusing on challenges, such as the conflict and the EU’s requirements for the industry’s exports





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