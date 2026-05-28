South African Central Bank Raises Repo Rate to 7% as Property Sector Braces for Household Strain

The Reserve Bank lifted the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.00 per cent, pushing the prime lending rate to 10.50 per cent. Analysts warn the hike will deepen affordability challenges for South African households and test the resilience of the housing market.

The South Africa n Reserve Bank tightened monetary policy at its latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting, raising the repo rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 7.00 per cent.

The move pushed the prime lending rate up to 10.50 per cent, a level that property analysts warn will squeeze household budgets already under pressure from higher fuel costs and an elevated cost of living. Inflation remains stubbornly high; headline consumer price growth climbed to 4.0 per cent in April, largely driven by an 11 per cent surge in fuel prices.

The central bank now projects that headline inflation will average 4.4 per cent in 2026 and 3.7 per cent in 2027 before it finally returns to the long‑run target of about 3 per cent. Officials cautioned that forward‑looking risks persist, particularly if oil prices stay elevated, because higher energy costs tend to ripple through food, transport and fertiliser prices, amplifying the pressure on consumers. Industry leaders quickly assessed the likely fallout for the housing market.

Samuel Seeff, chair of the Seeff Property Group, described the rate rise as premature and a blow to both the broader economy and the property sector. He noted that South Africans are already grappling with a triple burden of high interest rates, soaring fuel prices and rising everyday expenses, leaving little disposable income for mortgage repayments.

Seeff argued that the market had already begun to lose momentum after expectations of an earlier rate hike in January failed to materialise, eroding consumer confidence further. In contrast, Andrew Golding, chief executive of the Pam Golding Property Group, said banks continue to show strong support for residential lending despite the tougher environment. Golding pointed out that lenders are trying to offset deteriorating affordability by expanding zero‑deposit home‑loan options and offering cost‑inclusive bonds.

He warned, however, that the real danger would emerge only if banks started tightening credit in response to concerns about unsustainable household debt, a scenario for which there is currently little evidence. Golding stressed that higher rates will hit lower‑ and middle‑income households the hardest, making affordability a pivotal issue for prospective buyers. Other voices in the market struck a more optimistic note.

Bradd Bendall, national head of sales at BetterBond, said the housing sector remains resilient despite the 0.25 per cent rate increase. He argued that the market has enough strength to absorb the shock, with demand in sought‑after locations staying firm and fundamentals remaining solid. Bendall cautioned that first‑time buyers will still feel the pinch, but he believes careful planning can still enable them to secure a home.

The financial impact of the hike can be illustrated with typical mortgage figures: a R1 million bond now costs an extra R168 per month, while a R2 million bond sees an additional R335 per month. The latest Oobarometer report shows the average South African home price has risen to R1 695 257, meaning the average homeowner faces a monthly payment increase of roughly R284.

These numbers highlight how even a modest 25‑basis‑point increase translates into tangible strain for many households, underscoring the delicate balance the SARB must strike between containing inflation and preserving housing affordability





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