South African Carjackings on the Rise: MasterDrive Unveils Targeted Vehicles and High-Risk Areas

A growing trend of carjackings in South Africa has been revealed by crime statistics in the last two quarters, with an average of 60 vehicles hijacked every day.

Driver training organisation MasterDrive has outlined the vehicles being targeted by hijackers in South Africa in 2026, with the Kia Picanto now on the list.

A growing trend of carjackings in South Africa, with an average of 60 vehicles hijacked every day, has been revealed by crime statistics in the last two quarters. According to MasterDrive, the list of high-risk areas and the most-targeted vehicles has remained largely consistent, with the addition of one new target. The Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Polo continue to dominate the statistics due to their popularity, resale value, and high demand for parts.

The new entrant to the list is the Kia Picanto, while the Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Corolla Cross also remain on the list. The Ford Ranger has appeared on the list before, but its numbers are reportedly increasing as its popularity rises. The high-risk areas remain consistent, with the N2 highway near the Cape Town International Airport in the Western Cape being one of the most dangerous spots.

The N2 highway near the Cape Town International Airport in the Western Cape remains particularly vulnerable to carjackings. Alexandra remains vulnerable, and Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal is a hotspot.

"The most important thing to understand is that no person, vehicle or area is immune to carjacking risk," said MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert. He advised staying vigilant and maintaining predictability in your routine, avoiding isolated spots and being aware of upcoming red lights or congestion, as these scenarios can be high-risk. If something feels off, it probably is, and never feel obligated to stop or engage if you sense danger.

Even with high vigilance, individuals might still become victims of carjacking or crime on the roads, making it fall on the motorist to know how to respond in such cases





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South African Carjackings Masterdrive Targets High-Risk Vehicles N2 Highway Alexandra Kwazulu-Natal

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