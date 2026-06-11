South African cabinet ministers back Bafana Bafana ahead of World Cup clash with Mexico

South African cabinet ministers Patricia de Lille, Ronald Lamola and Gayton Mckenzie have expressed their support for the national soccer team, Bafana Bafana, ahead of their match against co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca. They believe that the team can build on two economies and that being underestimated is a gift.

South African cabinet ministers have thrown their weight behind the national soccer team, Bafana Bafana , ahead of their clash with co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca .

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just hours away. The kick-off of the World Cup’s first game is set for 9:00pm on Thursday night. Ministers Patricia de Lille, Ronald Lamola and Gayton Mckenzie shared their excitement ahead of the match. De Lille says, ‘Until after the match, when we’ll be brothers and sisters with Mexico again, but Bafana Bafana number one.

’ Lamola says this World Cup is a good opportunity.

‘I’m glad Minister De Lille and Minister McKenzie are here. I believe these two countries can build on two economies. ’ Mckenzie says, ‘Because I saw the media underestimating them and telling them they stand no chance, I went to them and I said, ‘that’s a gift’. Being underestimated is a gift because there’s no pressure.

So take that gift and turn it around. I’m telling you today, you’re going to see boys that are ready to fight for their country.





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Bafana Bafana Mexico 2026 FIFA World Cup Estadio Azteca Patricia De Lille Ronald Lamola Gayton Mckenzie World Cup Support Clash Economy Gift Pressure Ready To Fight For Their Country

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