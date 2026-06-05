South African businessman denied bail, severe weather hits Western Cape, and US imposes tariffs on imports from South Africa

A South African businessman and alleged political fixer has been denied bail, severe weather has hit the Western Cape, and the US has imposed tariffs on imports from South Africa due to concerns about forced labour supply chains.

South Africa n businessman and alleged political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi has been denied bail and will remain in custody until his trial commences, following allegations that he orchestrated an attempt on his own life.

Meanwhile, motorists have been urged to exercise caution and find alternative routes, as ongoing severe weather has led to numerous road closures and restricted routes across the Garden Route in the Western Cape. The Trump administration has proposed a 12.5% tariff on imports from South Africa as part of a broader trade action targeting economies over concerns about forced labour supply chains.

In a separate development, the Constitutional Court recently interpreted everyone in the constitution to include foreign nationals, leading to protests across several provinces in South Africa. The protests have escalated to the point of requiring police intervention, after demonstrators began openly threatening the safety of foreign nationals and their property. One of the organisations at the forefront, March and March, has set a hard deadline of 30 June for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

Furthermore, a cold front is expected to hit Gauteng on Friday, 5 June, as cold and icy weather sweeps through South Africa, disrupting traffic in the high-lying parts of the Eastern Cape. In a related development, the Garden Route District Municipality reported that the Garden Route River/Dam had overflowed for the first time this year following 24 hours of persistent rainfall.

Additionally, the US President has proposed a 12.5% tariff on imports from South Africa as part of a broader trade action targeting economies over concerns about forced labour supply chains. The move follows a US trade representative finding that 60 countries have not done enough to prevent goods made with forced labour from entering their markets.

In another development, Bafana Bafana's six players omitted from the final 2026 FIFA World Cup squad have been asked to travel to Mexico, but it has been questioned whether this is a thoughtful gesture or an unnecessary and insensitive decision. Professional footballers dream of representing their country on the biggest stage, and missing out on a World Cup squad is not a minor disappointment, but a crushing blow





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Oupa Brown Mogotsi South Africa Western Cape Forced Labour Supply Chains Tariffs Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup

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