South African Businesses at Risk of Being Locked Out of Stablecoin-Powered Global Trade System

South African businesses face the risk of being locked out of a fast-growing global payments system built on stablecoins due to proposed new foreign exchange rules. The Draft Capital Flow Management Regulations 2026 aims to replace the country's pre-approval exchange control regime with a risk-based system focused on monitoring high-impact and high-risk cross-border transactions. The regulations could result in fines, imprisonment, or both for breaches.

South African businesses face the risk of being locked out of a fast-growing global payments system built on stablecoins due to proposed new foreign exchange rules .

The Draft Capital Flow Management Regulations 2026 aims to replace the country's pre-approval exchange control regime with a risk-based system focused on monitoring high-impact and high-risk cross-border transactions. The regulations could result in fines, imprisonment, or both for breaches. Luno CEO James Lanigan warns that the regulations risk locking SA out of a stablecoin-powered global trade system, while VALR CEO and co-founder Farzam Ehsani argues that forex rules are based on an outdated understanding of how digital money moves.

Stablecoins are already settling more value annually than Visa and Mastercard combined, with $33 trillion in payments and blockchain transfers in 2025. The world's financial services companies are incorporating blockchain technology into their backend systems. The draft regulations are likely to prohibit stablecoins being used by businesses for cross-border payments and repatriate funds, affecting payment flows into SA and tax revenue. Local and dollar stablecoins are critical infrastructure for domestic payments and treasury flows.

The question should be how to make SA a place where people want to bring money in, rather than how to stop people from taking money out. Exchange controls were created for a different era and are now holding SA back. A modern framework based on reporting, transparency, tax compliance, and anti-money-laundering enforcement is needed





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