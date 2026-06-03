South African Business Confidence Drops Sharply in Q2 2026 Amid Rising Costs and Rate Hike Fears

The BER/RMB Business Confidence Index fell to 39 in Q2 2026 from 47 in Q1, with four of five sectors reporting lower sentiment. Geopolitical tensions and shifting interest rate expectations have eroded confidence, although new vehicle sales remain strong.

South Africa 's business confidence experienced a notable decline in the second quarter of 2026, as reflected by the Business Confidence Index ( BCI ) dropping to 39 from 47 in the previous quarter.

The index, compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) and Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), covers five key sectors, with four of them reporting a decrease in confidence. The sectors most vulnerable to interest rate fluctuations and price increases were particularly affected. The first-quarter survey had captured sentiment before the escalation of the Middle East conflict on February 28, which subsequently drove up oil and fuel prices.

This geopolitical development coincided with a significant shift in interest rate expectations-from anticipated monetary easing to the possibility of multiple rate hikes-further weighing on business sentiment. The second-quarter survey was conducted between May 14 and May 25, 2026. The BER noted a meaningful deterioration in the operating environment for firms during this period, largely due to rising energy costs and a tightening monetary policy outlook.

Among the sectors, new vehicle dealers remained the most optimistic despite their confidence dropping to 49 from 67. This sector's resilience appears justified, as new vehicle sales surged by 12.8% year-on-year in May 2026, marking the strongest May performance since 2013. Wholesalers and building contractors had both reached the neutral 50 threshold in the first quarter after improvements from 42 and 39 respectively, but in the second quarter, wholesaler confidence fell to 40 and building contractors' to 46.

The government's increased focus on infrastructure investment in the recent Budget is expected to sustain longer-term confidence among building contractors, especially as the non-residential construction sector continues to outperform residential activity. Retailers and manufacturers both recorded confidence levels of 31 in the second quarter, with retailers declining from 36 and manufacturers showing slight improvement from 30.

Retailers' confidence has noticeably dipped from a recent peak of 54 in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was buoyed by the initial implementation of the two-pot retirement withdrawal scheme that boosted consumer spending. Looking ahead, forward-looking investment indicators remain relatively positive. This could reflect businesses accelerating orders in anticipation of further price increases, suggesting some underlying resilience despite the current dip in sentiment.

The BCI's decline from the first-quarter level-which had been the highest since 2015 when excluding the post-COVID bounce-highlights how rapidly external shocks can alter the economic landscape. The combination of geopolitical-driven energy costs and a hawkish shift in monetary policy has created headwinds for most sectors, although the automotive sales data indicates that consumer demand for big-ticket items remains robust in the near term.

Overall, the second-quarter results paint a picture of an economy facing renewed pressure, with business confidence now at levels last seen during earlier periods of uncertainty, albeit still above the historic lows of the post-COVID era





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Business Confidence South Africa BCI Interest Rates Oil Prices Middle East Conflict New Vehicle Sales Retailers Manufacturers Construction Infrastructure Two-Pot Retirement

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