The Border Management Authority will run a five-pillar festive season operation backed by a R6.5bn budget, while the SIU seeks to cancel 558,650 traffic register numbers and the BMA arrests an official at Maseru for passport fraud.

The Border Management Authority will intensify border security during the 2026/27 festive season, with its operational plan scheduled to run from December 10, 2026, to January 18, 2027.

The five-pillar operational support plan covers intelligence, threat and risk assessments, proactive and reactive interventions, combating illicit activities, and communication. BMA assistant commissioner Balene Mkhabela said movement-control figures for the 2026/27 financial year declined from 9.5 million travellers in the first quarter to just over 9.1 million in the second quarter. This represented a decrease of 331,038 travellers, or 3.5 percent.

Also read Cape Town Mandates 10% Water Cut Starting December 2026

Despite having a R6.5 billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year, the BMA will rely on savings from vacant posts and underspending on infrastructure and computer-related expenditure to fund aspects of its festive season operations. These savings will help finance the rollout of enhanced border-control technology, uniforms and increased operations.

BMA Expands Surveillance Technology For Festive Season

The authority is looking to expand its use of surveillance technology, including drones and unmanned aerial systems, while equipping officers with body-worn cameras, push-to-talk radios and mobile reaction units stationed at or near ports of entry. Mkhabela said drones deployed during the 2025 festive season and Easter period helped apprehend illegal migrants and improve surveillance along vulnerable borderlines, providing real-time information so officers could respond more quickly to suspected illegal crossings.

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The BMA is also considering use of its Vehicle Targeting System, which could help identify buses, taxis and private vehicles with outstanding fines when attempting to cross land borders. The system already helped officials intercept two vehicles at Lebombo, including a Ford Ranger and a Volkswagen Golf subject to a court order. Second-quarter figures show officials searched more than 1.1 million travellers, inspected over 243,000 light motor vehicles and searched approximately 198,000 trucks and containers.

They conducted 213 joint operations across land, air and maritime environments and recorded 36,725 enforcement actions. Mkhabela said 1,374 penalties with a combined value of R5.09 million had been issued. The BMA has reported seizures of drugs, narcotics, counterfeit goods, stolen vehicles and livestock, as well as the apprehension of undocumented foreign nationals, with dedicated police officers supporting the authority.

BMA Investigates Immigration Fraud And Corruption

The BMA, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, arrested a BMA official at the Maseru Port of Entry for alleged immigration fraud and corruption involving the unlawful processing of 22 passports. The BMA further reported that 87 percent of its officials have submitted vetting applications, including those who have already received security clearance outcomes from the State Security Agency. The remaining 13 percent are being followed up to ensure full compliance.

During the reporting period, the BMA actively managed 22 disciplinary matters. Of these, 11 were finalised and progressed to the appeal phase, while 11 are still progressing through disciplinary processes, reflecting a 50 percent finalisation rate. The BMA said aiding and abetting was the most significant misconduct risk currently facing the institution, accounting for 18 of the 22 disciplinary matters, or 82 percent.

Of the finalised cases awaiting appeal, 10 relate to aiding and abetting and one to misuse of a state vehicle. Among the active cases, eight relate to aiding and abetting, two to corruption and one to sexual harassment. Separately, the Special Investigating Unit has identified 558,650 traffic register numbers that should be cancelled from the National Traffic Information System following an investigation that uncovered irregularities in their issuance and registration.

A further 12,000 TRNs issued to churches, welfare and educational organisations were found to be inactive and have also been identified for cancellation. According to the SIU, 25,660 TRNs were issued to businesses without supporting Companies and Intellectual Property Commission documentation, requiring further investigation. A TRN is the main identification number accepted for road traffic transactions on eNaTIS for foreigners and organisations that operate as non-legal persons.

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SIU Identifies Massive Traffic Number Irregularities

The investigation identified instances where the same cellphone number was used in hundreds of TRN applications, with the nine most frequently used cellphone numbers linked to a combined total of 2,458 applications. Home Affairs investigations cross-referenced over a million TRNs issued by the Road Traffic Management Corporation between January 2000 and July 2023. All 1,072,258 TRNs were checked against Home Affairs visa adjudications, national immigration identification, electronic movement control and movement control systems.

The SIU also identified instances where the same passport numbers were linked to different dates of birth, raising concerns about the authenticity of supporting documentation and the possible use of multiple identities. It found cases where TRN holders applied for benefits from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and the Road Accident Fund, raising concerns about possible abuse of government-funded services.

Entities linked to TRNs were also found registered on the Central Supplier Database, presenting potential risks relating to compliance and possible fraudulent activities in public procurement. The SIU called for a centralised monitoring system to track TRN-linked applications across the Department of Transport, the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Higher Education and National Treasury. The top 10 countries of origin for TRN holders were Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Mozambique, Malawi, Pakistan, Ethiopia, the Republic of Congo, India, Bangladesh and Lesotho.

The Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum held its quarterly meeting this week, where members reviewed progress on implementing corruption prevention, detection, investigations and resolutions, known as consequence management. Border security has also become increasingly prominent in public debate, with movements such as March and March maintaining pressure on government to address undocumented immigration.

Anti-Immigration Groups Demand Stricter Border Controls

Founded in March 2024 by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, March and March calls for the deportation of undocumented immigrants, tighter border controls, employment opportunities prioritised for South Africans, and stricter regulation of the e-hailing and delivery industries. Recent reports have highlighted the movement's continued presence near the Department of Home Affairs offices in Umbilo, amid allegations of excessive force.

Meanwhile, Build One South Africa has argued that weaknesses in South Africa's immigration and border-management systems stem from poor enforcement of existing laws and inadequate oversight by the BMA. BOSA said preventing deported or undesirable foreign nationals from returning would require robust, integrated biometric systems and improved information-sharing between government departments. It maintained that existing tracking systems were inadequate and needed to be strengthened so officials could identify people previously deported or declared undesirable.