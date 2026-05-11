South African Biovac Secures $20m, $108m From French Institutions, Part Way to $180m Expansion Goal

South African vaccine manufacturer Biovac has secured $20m from Agence Française de Développement and Proparco and $108m from the European Investment Bank Group (EIBG), bringing the total raised for its expansion programme to $128m. The company is confident of securing the remaining $52m before the end of the month, with their aim to raise $180m by May to fund their plans to build end-to-end vaccine manufacturing capacity and address Africa's vaccine shortage.

South African vaccine manufacturer Biovac has secured $20m and $108m from French development finance institutions and the European Investment Bank Group , respectively, bringing its total raised for expansion to $128m and leaving the company on track to meet its $180m funding target by the end of May.

Biovac plans to build end-to-end vaccine manufacturing capacity on vacant land in Cape Town, with an oral cholera vaccine facility as the first project out of the ground. The facility aims to produce 30-40 million doses annually and reduce Africa's dependence on imported vaccines. Biovac's expansion is supported by Gavi's African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator and aims to serve both South Africa and the broader continent.

Currently, local production covers a fraction of vaccine demand, making this initiative crucial for addressing the continent's vaccine shortage





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Biovac South African Vaccine Manufacturer French Institutions European Investment Bank Group Africa Vaccine Capacity Oral Cholera Vaccine Vacant Land Vacations Africa Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator

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