South African Bill Proposes R2-Million Fine or Two Years in Prison for Land Occupation

A new Bill proposing amendments to the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act (PIE) has been published, which has been met with widespread criticism. The proposed amendments aim to criminalise land occupation, give courts the power to grant evictions without ensuring alternative accommodation, and set time limits on relief measures. However, the provisions for criminalising occupation are overly broad, and the Bill attempts to do away with important constitutional protections.

A new Bill proposing amendments to the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act ( PIE ) has been published. The proposed amendments aim to criminalise land occupation , give courts the power to grant evictions without ensuring alternative accommodation , and set time limits on relief measures.

However, the provisions for criminalising occupation are overly broad, and the Bill attempts to do away with important constitutional protections. The proposed amendments also define alternative accommodation as 'temporary' and compel courts to grant evictions without providing guidance on what constitutes a reasonable time period for providing alternative accommodation.

This has raised concerns that the Bill seeks to relieve municipalities of the 'financial burden' of the constitutional obligation to provide alternative accommodation, rather than addressing the root causes of the ongoing housing crisis and historical deprivation of land. The Bill has been authored by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) at Wits University. The proposed amendments have been met with criticism, with many arguing that they would have a disproportionate impact on vulnerable individuals and communities.

The Bill's provisions for criminalising occupation would affect not only those who occupy land without permission but also those who are desperate to put a roof over their child's head and cannot afford accommodation. Furthermore, the provision is so broad that it could also affect someone who believes they are paying rent to the owner of a building when in reality the property has been 'hijacked' and the real owner has absconded.

This places an additional burden on tenants to verify that their landlord has permission to rent the property to them. The Bill's proposed amendments have been met with widespread criticism, with many arguing that they would exacerbate the housing crisis and disproportionately affect vulnerable individuals and communities. Rather than addressing the root causes of the housing crisis, the Bill proposes to remove access to housing and deter occupation through criminal punishment.

The proposed amendments also ignore the fact that people who occupy land often do so because their only alternative is living on the street. The Bill's provisions for criminalising occupation would have a devastating impact on those who are already struggling to access housing. The proposed amendments have been met with widespread criticism, with many arguing that they would exacerbate the housing crisis and disproportionately affect vulnerable individuals and communities.

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) at Wits University has authored the proposed amendments, which have been met with criticism from many quarters. The Bill's provisions for criminalising occupation would have a devastating impact on those who are already struggling to access housing. The proposed amendments have been met with widespread criticism, with many arguing that they would exacerbate the housing crisis and disproportionately affect vulnerable individuals and communities.

Rather than addressing the root causes of the housing crisis, the Bill proposes to remove access to housing and deter occupation through criminal punishment. The proposed amendments have been met with criticism from many quarters, with many arguing that they would have a disproportionate impact on vulnerable individuals and communities. The Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) at Wits University has authored the proposed amendments, which have been met with criticism from many quarters.

The proposed amendments have been met with widespread criticism, with many arguing that they would exacerbate the housing crisis and disproportionately affect vulnerable individuals and communities. The Bill's provisions for criminalising occupation would have a devastating impact on those who are already struggling to access housing. The proposed amendments have been met with widespread criticism, with many arguing that they would exacerbate the housing crisis and disproportionately affect vulnerable individuals and communities.

Rather than addressing the root causes of the housing crisis, the Bill proposes to remove access to housing and deter occupation through criminal punishment





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South Africa Land Occupation Prevention Of Illegal Eviction From And Unlawf PIE Amendments Criminalisation Alternative Accommodation

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