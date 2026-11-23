Analysis reveals beer became more affordable in South Africa despite tax hikes due to under-shifting. Container size drastically impacts cost and consumer burden over the last decade.

South Africa n consumers are currently paying significantly higher excise taxes on beer than they did ten years ago, yet the actual affordability of beer has improved in recent years. A comprehensive analysis of over 138,000 item-level price records demonstrates that higher government taxes do not automatically result in higher retail prices for consumers. The study highlights that container size plays a far more critical role in affordability than most buyers realize, creating distinct economic disparities based on packaging.

Tax Mechanism And Price Dynamics

The National Treasury in South Africa determines beer taxes based specifically on the alcohol content of the beverage, adjusting these rates annually. These adjustments use either inflation or tax incidence, defined as the excise tax as a percentage of the average retail price, as the primary benchmark for change. Between 2008 and 2015, nominal beer tax increases generally kept pace with inflation, but the period from 2016 to 2021 saw taxes rise by an average of 3.6% per year above inflation rates. Since 2021, these tax increases have moderated significantly to an annual average of only 0.5% above inflation.

Also read Almost one in four South African children under five faces severe food poverty

University Of Cape Town Research Findings

Academics at the University of Cape Town's Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) analyzed data collected by Statistics South Africa from 2001 to 2024. To measure affordability accurately, the researchers calculated the percentage of per capita GDP required to purchase 160 litres of beer annually, which represents the average consumption of a typical beer consumer. The data shows that between 2008 and 2015, beer prices increased more rapidly than incomes, causing the share of GDP needed to buy that amount to rise from 4.5% to 5.6%.

Tax Under-Shifting By Producers

From 2016 onwards, the dynamic shifted as beer taxes increased faster than inflation, yet inflation-adjusted beer prices actually decreased. This phenomenon indicates that producers engaged in tax under-shifting, a strategy where manufacturers absorb part of the tax increase rather than passing the full cost on to consumers. Consequently, inflation-adjusted beer prices declined by an average of 1.2% per year from 2016 to 2024. During this same timeframe, inflation-adjusted per capita GDP fell by 0.9% annually, allowing the share of GDP required to purchase 160 litres of beer to decrease marginally from 5.7% in 2016 to around 5.5% for the 2021-2024 period.

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Container Size Impact On Affordability

The study reveals that beer affordability varies considerably by container size, with significant cost differences for the same quantity of liquid. The 750ml bottle, commonly known as a quart in South Africa, remains the most affordable option. Over the 24-year study period, its average inflation-adjusted price stayed virtually unchanged, costing consumers less than 4% of per capita GDP to purchase the annual equivalent of 160 litres. In stark contrast, buying beer in smaller 330-440ml container sizes became considerably less affordable over time, with the gap widening significantly.

Policy Implications And Future Outlook

In 2008, purchasing beer in smaller containers required approximately 60% more income than buying the same quantity in 750ml bottles. By 2024, this disparity had widened to around 74%, meaning buying 160 litres in smaller cans would cost around 6.8% of per capita GDP compared to just 3.8% for 750ml bottles. The National Treasury has indicated a desire to overhaul the structure of beer taxes. If the objective is to reduce alcohol consumption and associated harms, excise tax increases must effectively make beer less affordable over time, a goal that has not been achieved under the current pricing structures.