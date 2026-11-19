South African banks reduce costs and improve service by shifting from app-centric fixes to process orchestration and persistent case records for better customer outcomes.

South African financial institutions are fundamentally rethinking how they deliver banking services, moving beyond superficial digital interface improvements to address deep-seated process inefficiencies. While mobile applications have made tasks like opening accounts and making payments faster, many customers still face significant friction when resolving complex issues. The core problem is not the technology itself, but rather poor process design, excessive layers of checks, and systems that fail to share essential context across different departments.

The Hidden Cost of Fragmented Service Journeys

South African banks reported a combined cost-to-income ratio of 49.6% for the first half of 2026, which represents a notable improvement from the 50.6% recorded one year prior. Despite this financial gain, banks face intensifying competition for client relationships, highlighting the need to improve service quality without increasing operational expenses. The current model often forces customers to repeat information because no single system has a complete view of their request status across channels.

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Consider a typical scenario where a customer uploads documents for a Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica) update through a mobile app. If the request stalls, the customer may then call the contact centre, only to be told to visit a branch because the issue remains unresolved. Each channel may be functioning correctly in isolation, but the lack of shared context means the customer bears the direct cost of time off work and additional travel. This friction erodes trust and demonstrates that easier contact does not automatically lead to easier resolution.

Shifting from Channel Metrics to First-Contact Resolution

Traditional metrics such as call waiting times, chatbot containment rates, and app availability provide a false sense of security by measuring channel performance rather than actual customer outcomes. A request might meet every target for a specific interaction while still moving aimlessly through the organization without being resolved. For complex matters, banks must adopt measures that track the time to final resolution and monitor how often customers are forced to chase progress updates. Improving these outcomes requires making the request itself the organizing unit of work, rather than focusing on individual touchpoints.

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South African banks can achieve this by implementing a persistent case record that carries shared context across all channels, teams, and legacy systems. This record should clearly display what the customer needs, what actions have been taken, who owns the next step, and which decisions or approvals are still pending. By treating the request as a continuous narrative, banks can ensure that internal hand-offs do not leave customers managing gaps in service delivery or repeating their history to multiple agents.

Orchestration Layers and Modernizing Legacy Architecture

An orchestration layer can coordinate this complex work without requiring banks to replace every underlying platform or payment system. This middleware can route activities, invoke existing systems, manage exceptions, and apply necessary controls, making delays visible to internal teams before the customer even notices. Core platforms and specialist applications can continue to perform their specialized functions, while the orchestration layer connects their contributions into a seamless service journey that prioritizes efficiency and transparency.

However, technology alone cannot fix broken processes. Automating unnecessary checks or poorly designed hand-offs merely makes inefficiency move faster, so South African banks must first establish which controls are genuinely essential and which steps add no value. For instance, if employees are forced to re-enter information or if requests move between queues without a clear owner, the root cause is a process flaw, not a software bug. Targeted change that eliminates these avoidable tasks delivers immediate value with less disruption than a full-scale digital transformation.

Cyber Resilience and the Role of Artificial Intelligence

New regulations regarding cybersecurity and cyber resilience took effect on 1 June 2025, requiring institutions to protect critical information assets and strengthen their ability to prevent, detect, and recover from cyber threats. For service delivery, the implication is that application recovery is only part of the picture. South African banks must understand the entire ecosystem of systems, teams, hand-offs, and third parties that support a service from beginning to end. An app may be fully available and operational, but if the process behind a specific request has stalled due to a human or procedural bottleneck, the service is effectively broken for the customer.

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Artificial intelligence offers significant potential to summarize histories, classify requests, retrieve information, and recommend actions to support agents. Yet, a faster chatbot provides little benefit if the customer's request disappears into an opaque queue with no visibility. South African banks must be able to trace what informed an automated recommendation, what happened next in the workflow, and where human oversight was applied. By answering critical questions about where context is lost and who owns exceptions when they occur, banks can identify precise areas for process redesign and service orchestration to enhance the overall customer experience.