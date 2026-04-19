The SA Senior Athletics Championships concluded in Stellenbosch with standout performances from athletes like Dambile in the 200m and Luvo Manyonga in the long jump, despite the absence of several top competitors. The event also saw a protest from Maxime Chaumeton and dominant displays from Elroy Tshehlo.

The South Africa n Senior Athletics Championships , held in Stellenbosch and concluding on Saturday, saw a mixed bag of performances with some of the nation's brightest stars absent. Despite these notable omissions, the event still delivered moments of exceptional athleticism and compelling narratives.

Among the standout performances was that of Dambile, widely considered one of South Africa's fastest sprinters. Dambile, the defending champion and a finalist at last year's World Championships, demonstrated his prowess in the men's 200m, securing a commanding victory with a time of 20.02 seconds. He is a key figure in a formidable training group based in Pretoria, which also includes Gift Leotlela and Bayanda Walaza, a collective poised to make a significant impact on the global stage. Dambile's performance, achieved in challenging cold and wet conditions and marking only his second race of the season, hinted at his true potential, with anticipation building for his appearances on the international circuit where he might challenge the 20-second barrier.

In the women's 100m hurdles, a discipline where South Africa boasts considerable talent, national record holder Rikenette Sydow (commonly referred to as Fourie in the context of her performances) delivered a performance that was efficient yet predictable. She comfortably secured the gold medal in 12.69 seconds, a time that underscored her dominance in the event. Her victory was clear, with rising junior talent Tumi Ramokgopa clinching the silver medal, showcasing the emerging depth in South African hurdling. Meanwhile, in the middle and long-distance events, Elroy Tshehlo (referred to as Kavanagh in the original text) found herself with no direct competition in the 5000m and 10000m finals due to the absence of defending champion Glenrose Xaba. Tshehlo seized the opportunity, achieving a decisive win in the 5000m with a time of 14:58.52. Two days later, she replicated her dominance in the 10000m, lapping the entire field to win in 32:05.59. These victories not only secured her national titles but also saw her achieve significant personal milestones, climbing to second place in the all-time South African rankings for the 5000m, with only the legendary Elana Meyer ahead of her. In the 10000m, she moved to fifth in the national all-time list. These performances highlight her remarkable form and her position as a leading figure in South African distance running.

The men's 5000m race provided a moment of unexpected drama and political commentary. Pre-race favourite Maxime Chaumeton, expected to dominate, appeared somewhat detached during the initial stages of the race, engaging the crowd but seemingly lacking full commitment. His race took a peculiar turn when, with just 1000 meters remaining, he inexplicably stepped off the track. This action opened the path for seasoned competitor Jerry Motsau to claim the gold medal with a respectable time of 13:36.10. Following the event, Chaumeton explained his actions as a silent protest against political issues plaguing athletics at both provincial and national levels. Known for his eccentric nature, Chaumeton demonstrated his commitment to expressing his views when he feels it is necessary, highlighting the underlying tensions within the sport.

Adding another compelling narrative to the championships was the triumphant return of Luvo Manyonga to the men's long jump arena. A former World Champion and Olympic silver medallist, Manyonga's comeback after a second career ban for substance abuse has been a significant storyline. While he has not yet replicated the extraordinary heights of his peak years, his victory at the SA Championships, with a jump of 8.04m, marked his first national title in seven years and a testament to his enduring talent and resilience. This performance, at the age of 35, signals a strong resurgence for the decorated athlete





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Athletics South Africa Championships Dambile Luvo Manyonga

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