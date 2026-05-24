South African Athletes Secure 22 Medals at the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships

South African athletes made history by securing a total of 22 medals during the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana. Luan Munnik and Valco van Wyk were particularly impressive, taking gold in the 1500m and pole vault, respectively, and Bradley Nkoana secured silver in the 100m sprint. Other potentials shone too, including Rogail Joseph and Richardt Stander. NCUA's Bradley Nkoana took silver in the men's 100m sprint. Photo: Hezekiel Sepeng/Facebook

The 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships was a momentous event for South African athletes, who gathered 22 medals in Accra, Ghana from May 12 – 17.

Among the impressive haul, nine gold, four silver, and nine bronze medals were secured, a historic achievement for South Africa, as it previously dominated by the East African nation of Kenya. In the 1500m race, NWU's Luan Munnik made history by securing the first-ever 1500m title for South Africa. Other notable performances included Luan Munnik and Valco van Wyk, who both took gold in the 1500m and pole vault respectively.

Rogail Joseph and Valco van Wyk also completed gold medals in the 400m hurdles and pole vault, respectively. NWU athlete Bradley Nkoana secured silver in the men's 100m sprint, while Cameroonian Emmanuel Eseme was the gold medalist. Other locals to shine were Richardt Stander (discus throw) and Douw Smit (javelin). Despite Smit's impressive throw of 76 metres, Kenyan Julius Yego emerged victorious in the javelin throw category, while Ryan William won the discus throw event.

The achievement was a testament to the athletes' dedication and hard work on the track





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