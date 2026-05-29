South African athletes and sports teams have mixed results in international competitions

South African athletes and sports teams have had a mixed bag of results in various international competitions, with some winning titles and others suffering setbacks.

South Africa n athletes and sports teams had a mixed bag of results in various international competitions. In tennis, Eric Sturgess and Sheila Summers won the mixed doubles crown at the French championships in Paris, defeating the British duo Gerry Oakley and Jean Quertier 6-1 6-1 in the final.

In the men's doubles, Sturgess and Eustace Fannin were beaten by Americans Richard Gonzales and Frank Parker. In another sport, Moroka Swallows defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in the league, with the Chiefs' supporters throwing objects at the team officials in protest of substitutions. In boxing, Mbulelo Botile won the South African bantamweight title with a split decision over Derrick Whiteboy, who had successfully defended the belt eight times. Botile went on to win the IBF world crown 11 months later.

The Proteas suffered their first setback at the World Cup when they lost to Zimbabwe, with opener Neil Johnson top-scoring with 76. The South Africans were woeful in their reply, with the first four batsmen failing to reach double figures. In another match, Lehlohonolo Ledwaba became the third South African to win the IBF junior-featherweight title when he outpointed American John Michael Johnson for the vacant crown at the Carousel.

On the same bill, Zolani Petelo defended his IBF strawweight title by knocking out Eric Jamili of the Philippines in the first round. In rugby, the Bulls beat the Stormers 25-17 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto to retain their Super 14 title. Winger Francois Hougaard scored a well-worked try for the Pretoria side off scrumhalf Fourie du Preez.

In canoeing, Hank McGregor won his third Molokai Challenge crown in Hawaii, with countrymen Sean Rice and Jasper Mocke finishing second and third for a first-ever all-South African podium in the history of the event. In another match, Kagiso Rabada took four wickets as the Proteas beat England by seven wickets in the third and final ODI at Lord's. The hosts were bowled out for 153, with Wayne Parnell and Keshav Maharaj bagging three wickets apiece.

Hashim Amla top-scored with 55 in the chase. England won the three-match series 2-1. In hockey, South African star Mustapha Cassiem scored twice as Amsterdam edge Kampong 6-5 on penalties to clinch their first Hoofdklasse league trophy since 2012





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Sports Athletes International Competitions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Business should unite behind SA’s Agoa caseSouth African business groups should speak with one voice over African growth act

Read more »

South African Motorists Accelerate Shift to EVs Amid Rising Fuel CostsRising fuel prices driven by geopolitical tensions are prompting South African drivers and commercial fleets to adopt electric vehicles. New, affordable models and case studies showing lower total cost of ownership-such as a double‑cab EV saving 27% over five years compared to diesel-highlight the financial and environmental benefits, with early adopters covering 12.5 million km and avoiding 2.75 million kg of CO₂.

Read more »

South African Weather Service issues mixed rain, fog and temperature forecast for 28 May 2026A detailed regional outlook predicts light rain in the Eastern Cape, morning fog across the Lowveld and escarpment, and cool to warm conditions elsewhere, with isolated showers along the coast.

Read more »

New Presidents Elected for South African Golf Association and Women's Golf South AfricaPeet van Schalkwyk and Madeleine de Wet have been elected as the new presidents of SAGA and WGSA respectively, with new vice-presidents also appointed.

Read more »