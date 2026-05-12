South African asylum seeker system vulnerable to abuse: Constitutional Court judgement, rising unemployment, controversial TV couple attack President Trump, and Kruger National Park incident raises safety concerns

The Constitutional Court has ruled that asylum seekers whose initial applications to stay in South Africa were rejected on a final basis may not resubmit new bids. Despite declining unemployment rates in the third and fourth quarters of 2025, South Africa's employment rate grew suddenly in the first quarter of 2026. Peet and Mel Viljoen, South African reality TV couple, are reported to be in US immigration detention centres and have launched scathing attacks on President Donald Trump. South Africa's weather service has issued a warning about strong winds, waves, flooding, and storm surge in parts of the Western Cape on 13 May. All these news, along with others mentioned above, can be found submitted by citizens through news platform.

SA’s asylum seeker system likely to be abused ‘in a fractured world by poverty’ - ConCourt judgment Two Burundian nationals' initial asylum application rejected, but attempts to submit fresh bids barred Despite declining in the later quarters of 2025, South Africa 's unemployment rate began to rise in the first quarter of 2026.

Controversial TV couple targets Donald Trump South African weather service warns of powerful winds and waves, flooding and storm surge President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to face criminal charges from ActionSA for allegedly lying about money stolen from Phala Phala Industries such as community and social services, construction, and transport had high job losses Petrus Janse van Rensburg, sharing videos from the Kruger National Park, shows a Mercedes-Benz SL500 driving badly on a flooded bridge and a dirt road





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South Africa Unemployment Cyril Ramaphosa Action SA Phala Phala Republican Party Donald Trump Kruger National Park Mel Viljoen Petrus Janse Van Rensburg South African Weather Service

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