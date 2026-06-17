South African Assets Rally on Iran Peace Optimism

South African markets surge as Iran conflict de-escalation hopes drive oil prices down and bond yields to war-time lows. Analysts caution on recovery timeline despite preliminary deal.

South Africa n financial markets experienced a significant rally as optimism grew over a potential resolution to the conflict involving Iran. The prospect of peace sent oil prices tumbling and pushed local bond yields to their lowest levels since the start of the war.

Although local markets were closed for the Youth Day public holiday, the momentum continued the following day, with the rand strengthening for a second consecutive session and South Africa's blended 10-year bond yield declining for a fifth straight day. Analysts expressed caution about the actual implications of US President Donald Trump's announcement on Monday that a preliminary agreement had been signed by both parties.

They warned that even if the ceasefire holds, shipping and energy exports could take weeks to recover. Speaking at the G7 meetings in France, Trump stated on Tuesday that the deal extends the tenuous ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days and ostensibly reopens the Strait of Hormuz. He also emphasized that the text makes clear that Tehran will not possess a nuclear weapon.

However, negotiators are only set to address difficult issues such as the future of Iran's nuclear program during the next phase of talks. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicated that these discussions would commence in Switzerland on Friday after the formal signing of the framework deal. Trump added that the full text of the agreement would be made public in a formal setting in the coming days.

The rate at which the South African government borrows has dropped to 8.34 percent after peaking at 9.27 percent a month into the conflict. Just days before the first bombs fell, the yield had reached as low as 7.9 percent. The rand has strengthened about 1 percent over the past two days, reaching a level last seen just three days into the war in early March.

On Monday, it was trading at a best rate of 16.13 rand per US dollar. Gold has also gained while oil prices have plummeted-gold due to its safe-haven status and oil in the hope that supply disruptions will soon end. Lower oil prices imply lower inflation, and after the Reserve Bank raised interest rates last month due to the war's knock-on effects, this trend could begin to reverse if a peace deal holds.

Two of the issues that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used to justify the war-ending Iran's support for regional armed proxies and curbing its missile program-are not thought to be on the agenda for the upcoming negotiations. Trump expressed optimism about the next phase of talks, stating that Iran wants to get it done and needs to return to business. He described the deal as a wall to a nuclear weapon for Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on social media that the interim agreement was an important step toward stopping the fighting, but noted that a final deal for a lasting truce has yet to take shape. US Vice President JD Vance told CNN that the signed memorandum was a very general document. Both sides still face pressures after a conflict that has killed at least 7,000 people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, and upended global energy markets.

The accord exposes Trump to criticism from within his own party, while Iran's leaders could face renewed protests if they fail to alleviate economic pressures after a destructive war. US and Iranian officials say the deal could eventually deliver substantial economic benefits to Iran by lifting sanctions and unfreezing foreign assets.

It could also set up a $300 billion reconstruction fund, paid for by neighboring Gulf states that host US military bases and were hit by Iranian attacks during the war. US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Iran would have to satisfy US demands never to build a nuclear weapon and cut off support for militias such as Hezbollah in Lebanon to receive these benefits.

Iranian officials, who have consistently denied any intention to build a nuclear weapon, stated they have given up little by agreeing to resume diplomatic discussions over Iran's uranium enrichment program that were interrupted by the war. The Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about a fifth of the world's trade in oil and liquefied natural gas, will be open from Friday.

On Tuesday, Iranian state television reported operations to lift its maritime blockade, while stressing that vessels must still coordinate with Iran's Revolutionary Guards. Trump earlier claimed that tankers were starting to move out of the strait, and Reuters reported that the US, which had imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports, had been overseeing scores of secretive ship-to-ship oil transfers to keep Gulf energy exports flowing.

The US stated that the strait will be open toll-free for 60 days and expects that provision to be part of a final agreement. Iran has suggested it will retain control with Oman over the strait. Shippers indicate that a return to normal traffic will be gradual





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South Africa Iran Conflict Oil Prices Bond Yields Strait Of Hormuz

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