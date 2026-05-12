South African Airways (SAA) Forecasts Steady Recovery Despite Middle East Crisis and Governance Weaknesses

South African Airways (SAA) is banking on the Middle East crisis being resolved soon to avoid derailing its steady recovery from business rescue and a bruising restructuring. Despite governance weaknesses that led to a disclaimer with findings from the auditor-general, SAA has made strategic adjustments to its cost model and is confident that its business fundamentals are strong. Nevertheless, the airline is still grappling with financial reporting shortcomings and the impact of escalating fuel prices.

Passengers board an SAA plane at the Port Elizabeth International Airport in the Eastern Cape, with SAA banking on the Middle East crisis being resolved soon to avoid derailing its steady recovery from business rescue and a bruising restructuring.

One of the national carrier’s priorities is fixing the governance weaknesses that earned it a disclaimer with findings from the auditor-general. As with other airlines, SAA’s costs have escalated since the US-Israel war against Iran started, driven by a surge in the price of aviation fuel, and the airline has made significant changes to its cost model, value chain model, and asked passengers to partner with them to cushion the impact of fare increases.

The airline has also made “strategic adjustments” in markets where demand is traditionally low or the cost base does not justify flying under present conditions. SAA’s business fundamentals are solid, with the current partnership levels and strategies being confident that the model will sustain for a long period.

However, the airline is still grappling with governance and financial reporting shortcomings, with a team from the auditor-general’s office highlighting inferior financial statements, internal control deficiencies, and billing inefficiencies





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South African Airways Middle East Crisis Business Rescue Governance Aviation Fuel Cost Model

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