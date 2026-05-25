South African Airways Flight SA313 Lands Safely After Two Aborted Landing Attempts Due to Weather Conditions

Passengers aboard an evening South African Airways flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town found themselves on an unexpected cross-country journey after dangerous weather conditions over the Western Cape forced pilots to abandon not one, but two landing attempts before finally touching down safely in the Eastern Cape.

It comes after passengers aboard an evening South African Airways flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town found themselves on an unexpected cross-country journey after dangerous weather conditions over the Western Cape forced pilots to abandon not one, but two landing attempts before finally touching down safely in the Eastern Cape. shedding light on how flight SA313 navigated rapidly changing weather systems on 11 May while operating an Airbus A320-232 between OR Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International Airport .

The aircraft reportedly encountered wind shear warnings while approaching Cape Town, a hazardous aviation condition caused by sudden shifts in wind direction or speed that can severely affect aircraft stability during landing. Pilots initially entered a holding pattern while monitoring conditions before diverting to George Airport after identifying there was roughly 75 minutes of fuel remaining onboard, as per As the aircraft approached George, crews were informed that a severe storm system had moved across the airport area, making a safe landing there impossible.

Pilots then redirected the aircraft once more, this time to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha. The aircraft eventually landed safely despite weather conditions remaining difficult across parts of the southern coastline. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

According to aviation reports cited in the coverage, the aircraft landed approximately 65 minutes after diverting away from Cape Town, leaving little margin for further delays. 340kg in the left tank An Airbus A320 can typically carry between 18 700kg and 24 000kg of fuel, depending on its configuration and route requirements. Industry guidance generally places an A320’s final reserve fuel figure at between 1 100kg and 1 200kg.

The jet is configured to carry 138 passengers, including 24 business-class seats and 114 economy seats. South African Airways maintained that all operational procedures and reporting protocols were followed throughout the incident. also noted that required investigation and incident-reporting procedures were initiated after the flight





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South African Airways Flight SA313 Airbus A320-232 OR Tambo International Airport Cape Town International Airport George Airport Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport In Wind Shear Warnings Hazardous Aviation Condition Rapidly Changing Weather Systems Final Reserve Fuel Figure 138 Passengers Operational Procedures And Reporting Protocols Required Investigation And Incident-Reporting

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