South African Airways enters the global top 10, ranked seventh, while FlySafair takes twelfth in TIME magazine's 2027 airline rankings led by Emirates.

South African Airways and FlySafair have secured prestigious positions in the global airline industry, with South African Airways breaking into the top ten and Emirates retaining the number one spot. These results appear in the World's Best Airlines 2027 rankings, a publication released by TIME magazine in partnership with global data company Statista. The inclusion of both carriers signifies a significant achievement for South African aviation on the international stage.

South African Airways Achieves Seventh Global Position

South African Airways claimed seventh place in the global rankings, marking its entry into the elite tier of world airlines. FlySafair secured the twelfth position, placing it among the highest-rated carriers worldwide. This dual success highlights the competitive strength of the local aviation sector against major international hubs. The rankings reflect passenger feedback combined with operational data covering more than thirty million flights between July 2025 and June 2026.

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Emirates Leads Top Five Airlines in Global Survey

Dubai-based Emirates took the coveted first place overall in the 2027 survey. Qatar Airways followed in second place, while Air New Zealand secured the third position. Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific completed the top five, demonstrating the strong performance of Asian and Middle Eastern carriers. The remainder of the global top ten included Delta Air Lines in sixth place, SAA in seventh, China Southern Airlines in eighth, Air China in ninth, and American Airlines in tenth.

SAA Department Highlights Service Excellence and Growth

The ranking offers an interesting snapshot of how travellers rate the airline experience across various metrics. Evaluation criteria included cabin comfort, customer service, in-flight entertainment, food and beverages, and value for money. A statement from the relevant department noted that this global recognition affirms South African Airways service excellence. They emphasized that being ranked second in the world for both full-service and family-friendly travel speaks to the heart of the carrier.

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Strategic Impact on South African International Travel Market

This achievement places both local carriers among the world's highest-rated airlines for the 2027 period. The data-driven approach by Statista and TIME magazine provides a robust framework for assessing airline quality. It reflects operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction over a twelve-month period. The success of these airlines suggests a positive trajectory for the South African aviation industry.

Future Outlook for Global and Local Aviation Standards

The recognition serves as a benchmark for service standards in the aviation sector. It underscores the importance of customer-centric policies in maintaining high ratings. The inclusion of multiple international carriers in the top ten highlights the competitive nature of the industry. Stakeholders will likely use these results to guide future service improvements and strategic planning.