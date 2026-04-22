South African Activists Intensify Campaign to Block Coal Exports to Israel Amid Genocide Allegations

The BDS coalition in South Africa is pressuring the government to halt coal exports to Israel, arguing that the fuel powers the technological infrastructure used in the war on Gaza and violates the nation's obligations under the ICJ.

The South Africa n chapter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement has intensified its campaign against the local mining industry, specifically targeting companies involved in the export of coal to Israel. The coalition argues that this energy supply is a critical component in fueling the ongoing conflict in Gaza , as Israel relies heavily on coal-powered electricity to maintain the technological infrastructure used by its military forces.

By facilitating these exports, activists contend that South Africa is undermining its own diplomatic efforts and constitutional mandates regarding human rights, essentially becoming complicit in the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Palestinian territories. In early 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) acknowledged a plausible risk of genocide in the Gaza Strip, a ruling that carries significant legal weight and mandates that signatory nations, including South Africa, take active steps to prevent complicity in international crimes. The SA BDS coalition has been vocal in reminding the government of these obligations. In recent months, they have formally approached the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, and the Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, urging them to exercise their statutory authority to prohibit the transport and export of coal to Israeli ports. The activists have provided detailed reports, including one titled Fuelling Genocide, which outlines the direct link between South African resource extraction and the energy needs of the Israeli defense apparatus. Despite these persistent demands, the government has yet to take decisive executive action, leading to frustration among civil society groups and labor unions alike. The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has echoed these concerns, aligning itself with the call to end the trade relationship. Matthew Parks of COSATU emphasized that the union federation has a longstanding history of opposing Israeli occupation and aggression, advocating for international sanctions similar to those imposed on South Africa during the apartheid era. While mining industry stakeholders and companies like Glencore remain largely silent or cite private contractual obligations as a barrier to intervention, experts suggest the issue highlights a deeper tension between state foreign policy and the private ownership of natural resources. David van Wyk, a mining sector analyst, points out that while the government does not own these mines directly, it possesses the regulatory capacity to exert control if it chooses to prioritize its international legal commitments. As the debate continues, the South African government faces a complex dilemma: navigating the pressures of global trade agreements versus fulfilling its moral and legal duty to act consistently with its anti-genocide stance on the world stage





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