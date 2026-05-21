South African Achievements and Sports Highlights

A compilation of notable achievements and sports highlights from South Africa, including Herman Chalupsky and Oscar Chalupsky's dead heat in the Molokai Challenge, Hugh Baiocchi's win in the British Match Play Championship, Gary Bailey's save in the FA Cup final, Oscar Chalupsky's victory in the Molokai Challenge, Jaji Sibali's world title fight loss, and Clint Pretorius' win in the Molokai Challenge.

South Africa n's Herman Chalupsky and older brother Oscar managed the rare feat of finishing in a dead heat for first place at the 1995 Molokai Challenge surfski race in Hawaii .

Hugh Baiocchi becomes the first South African to win the British Match Play Championship as he downs Ryder Cup player Brian Huggett of Wales 6&5 in the final at Stoke Poges. Former Wits University goalie Gary Bailey, playing for Manchester United, makes a critical save in the dying moments of the FA Cup final at a packed Wembley stadium in London against Brighton and forces a replay.

Oscar Chalupsky wins his seventh straight Molokai Challenge in Hawaii, a 30-mile unofficial world championship ocean race from Molokai to Oahu. Jaji Sibali becomes the first South African boxer to compete in a world title fight in the new South Africa, but he loses on a ninth-round stoppage defeat to Mexico’s Julio Cesar Borboa for the IBF junior-bantamweight title at the Carousel casino, north of Pretoria.

Brothers Oscar and Herman Chalupsky score the only dead heat in the history of the Molokai Challenge, holding on to each other’s kayaks as they cross the finish line together. Jacques Kallis scores 62 to steer the Proteas, needing 224, to a three-wicket victory over England in the first ODI at The Oval. Clint Pretorius edges defending champion and compatriot Oscar Chalupsky by 28 seconds to win the 30-mile Molokai Challenge in Hawaii.

Sune Luus scores 55 as the South African women are bowled out for 156 on their way to losing the quadrangular series final against India in Potchefstroom by eight wickets





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South Africa Sports Achievements Herman Chalupsky Oscar Chalupsky Molokai Challenge Hugh Baiocchi Brian Huggett Gary Bailey Oscar Chalupsky Clint Pretorius Molokai Challenge Jaji Sibali British Match Play Championship FA Cup Final Olympic K1 And K2 1 000M Champion German Passport South Africa Olympics World Title Fight British Match Play Championship FA Cup Final South African Boxer South Africa South African Women Potchefstroom India Molokai Challenge Hawaii Oceans Ocean Race Kayak Canoe World Championship Replay Instinct Instinctive Instinctive Save Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinctive Save Of My Life Instinct

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