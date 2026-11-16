Ookla reports South African median 5G speeds fell 26.4% to 150.98Mbit/s in Q3 2026. Customer net promoter scores hit record lows as network congestion and affordability issues persist.

The digital experience for South Africa n internet users has deteriorated significantly over the past two years, with median 5G download speeds dropping by 26.4% and customer satisfaction scores hitting new lows. According to data from Speedtest operator Ookla, the national median 5G download speed fell to 150.98Mbit/s in the third quarter of 2026, down from 205.19Mbit/s in the third quarter of 2024. This sharp decline in performance coincides with a growing unwillingness among consumers to recommend their mobile and fixed-line service providers.

Network Congestion Drives Speed Declines

The primary driver behind this performance drop is the rapid migration of users to faster networks without a corresponding expansion in infrastructure capacity. The share of users with 5G phones who spend most of their time on the 5G network rose from 25.5% in 2023 to 43.9% so far in 2026. GSMA Intelligence estimates, cited by Ookla, indicate that 5G accounted for approximately 18% of South Africa's mobile connections in the third quarter. This surge in demand has placed immense strain on existing towers, causing speeds to plummet despite the technology offering nearly five times the speed of 4G on average.

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Even 4G networks have not escaped the effects of congestion, with median 4G download speeds falling 11% to 32.7Mbit/s over the same period. While the national overall median internet speed rose 6.5% to 55.71Mbit/s over two years, this aggregate figure is skewed by the high speeds available in urban centers. The disparity highlights a widening digital divide where early adopters in cities enjoy superior connectivity while broader network stability suffers.

Digital Frustration and Net Promoter Scores

Consumer sentiment has deteriorated in tandem with network performance, as measured by Net Promoter Scores which track customer loyalty. The Net Promoter Score for mobile operators fell from -15.2 in 2024 to -23.9, while fixed-line providers saw their scores drop from -13.4 to -20.5. These negative figures indicate that a significantly larger portion of customers are now detractors, likely unwilling to recommend services due to a combination of poor performance, inconsistent coverage, and rising costs. Ookla attributes this decline directly to the tangible degradation in service quality that users experience daily.

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Karim Yaici, Ookla's lead industry analyst for the Middle East and Africa, emphasized that the industry must pivot its strategy to address these systemic issues. Yaici stated that the priority must be to expand broadband infrastructure in underserved areas, improve service quality in urban areas, and introduce more affordable packages. Without such interventions, the gap between the promises of modern connectivity and the reality experienced by South African households is likely to widen further.

Fixed Broadband Stagnation and Cost Barriers

The fixed-line sector presents a similar picture of stagnation despite subscription growth. Fixed broadband subscriptions rose 19.3% to 3.26 million in the year to September 2025, with fiber subscriptions up 22% to 3.01 million, according to communications regulator Icasa. However, the median fixed download speed edged up only from 47.75Mbit/s to 50.83Mbit/s in the two years to the third quarter of 2026. South Africa ranks 116th globally for fixed broadband and eighth in Africa, trailing behind Egypt, Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritius, and Ghana.

Financial barriers are a major factor in this slow progress. Half of fixed-line tests, excluding fixed-wireless connections, came in below 50Mbit/s, and only 8.6% exceeded 250Mbit/s. The most affordable fiber plans, offering 20-40Mbit/s, cost between R300 and R500 per month. The 50Mbit/s tier, commonly offered by large internet service providers, costs approximately R500 to R700. Plans offering 100Mbit/s and above are deemed beyond the reach of most households, forcing consumers into lower-tier packages that fail to deliver the speeds expected of modern broadband.

Revenue Pressures and Rural Connectivity Gaps

Financial pressures on operators are also hindering network expansion, particularly in rural areas. Mobile service revenue fell 7.9% in the year to September 2025, and mobile data revenue fell 3.1% even as data subscriptions rose 6.7% to 45 million. Ookla noted that operators have diverted capital spending toward backup power and security against theft and vandalism. This redirection of funds has slowed the roll-out of new rural sites and additional 5G infrastructure.

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The impact is most visible in the disparity between urban and rural provinces. Ookla found that the share of tests on 5G broadly tracks the urbanization of each province. In Gauteng and the Western Cape, where more than 90% of households are urban, 48% of tests were on 5G. In contrast, only 29% of tests in Limpopo were on 5G, reflecting the lower urbanization rate of 18.1%. In the Eastern Cape, where only 7% of the rural population has access, the gap remains stark. South Africa ranked 66th in the world for mobile speeds in Ookla's September global index, sitting first in sub-Saharan Africa but second on the continent behind Algeria.