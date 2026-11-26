Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and defender Antonia Maponya stress urgency as the South Africa women's football team travels to Morocco for critical World Cup playoff qualifiers next week. The squad aims to rebound from a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations performance to secure a third consecutive World Cup appearance with a strong start in their upcoming matches.

The South Africa women's football team is preparing to compete in the first play-off qualifying tournament in Morocco within the next week or so. The squad is aiming to secure a spot for a third successive World Cup appearance, a goal that requires precise execution and unwavering focus from the players and coaching staff.

Head coach Desiree Ellis has emphasized that there will be no margin for error in any of the matches during this critical qualification window. She notes that the first match is the most important one for the team's trajectory, stating that everything has been going well despite the challenges of managing player loads with little rest time between games.

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Coach Desiree Ellis believes that a win in the opening game will set a positive tempo for the entire tournament, as the team prefers not to chase the scoreboard. She recalls past experiences where starting on a good foot leads to building momentum positively, which is essential for advancing through the stages of the competition.

Ellis Stresses Opening Match Importance

Ellis asserts that the team must be intentional to win the first game, as this victory will provide a significant plus for their overall campaign. She mentions that while they have a fantastic medical team to handle player wellness, the primary focus remains on the initial match where mistakes cannot be afforded. The strategy is to take things one game at a time rather than thinking further ahead.

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Defender Antonia Maponya has acknowledged that the team did not have a good Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco earlier this year. She views that poor performance as an eye opener and a wake-up call for the squad, urging them not to take anything for granted in this new qualification journey.

Maponya Calls For Serious Preparation

Antonia Maponya believes that everything happens for a reason in life, suggesting that the previous tournament outcome was a necessary lesson. She insists that the team must take the current qualification path seriously and put in more effort to get things done and qualify for the next stage. Her perspective highlights the psychological readiness required to overcome past setbacks.

The team is currently focusing on the immediate challenges ahead without looking too far into the future. Maponya's comments reflect a collective understanding that the journey ahead requires dedication and a serious approach to every detail of the competition.

Rebounding From Africa Cup Of Nations Setback

The upcoming matches in Morocco serve as a crucial opportunity for Banyana Banyana to prove their resilience and capability on the international stage. The combination of Ellis's tactical discipline and Maponya's motivational stance aims to galvanize the squad for the high stakes of the playoff tournament.