South Africa Women face Australia in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia Women have won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa Women in the third match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday afternoon. The two heavyweights are billed as favourites and this is the first clash of the titans with South Africa having won their last encounter also a T20 World Cup match by eight wickets and 16 balls in the bank.

Australia Women have won the toss and have elected to bat first against South Africa Women in the third match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday afternoon.

The two heavyweights are billed as favourites and this is the first clash of the titans with South Africa having won their last encounter also a T20 World Cup match by eight wickets and 16 balls in the bank. That was an all-round performance from Laura Wolvaardt's side as Ayabonga Khaka claimed 2-24 in restricting Australia to just 134 for five.

In reply, Anneke Bosch stood tall, ending unbeaten on 74 from just 48 deliveries, while sharing in a second-wicket stand of 96 with Wolvaardt 42. However, that victory was just the Proteas ladies second victory over their Australian counterparts in 11 outings. Their first victory coming earlier in 2024 in Canberra during a 2-1 series loss.

Wolvaardt's charges have a slightly better win percentage batting first 52.6 per cent but when they post a total of 170 they triumph 80 per cent of the time. When chasing they tend to succeed 66 per cent of the time chasing 160 and below but anything above 180 and the Proteas ladies fail to chase. The Proteas though rely heavily on their captain with Wolvaardt having scored 2764 runs some 800 runs more than Dane van Niekerk.

Wolvaardt has the third-best average with a strike-rate just over 120 runs per 100 balls. If the captain fails the Proteas women struggle. Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney will be key for Australia with the pair averaging 44.8 and 53 respectively in the last 10 matches with only Wolvaardt matching Mooney. Sune Luus backs Wolvaardt up but not enough having scored 284 runs in her last 10 outings.

The Proteas bowling is on par with Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba having claimed 24 wickets between them while Annabel Sutherland and Alana King have claimed 22 wickets with a slightly better economy rate. The last four encounters between these two foes have been won by the team chasing with the last victory by runs 19 to be exact was achieved by Sophie Molineux's charges back in February 2023.

Wolvaardt and Co will be hoping that they can go one-step further in this edition of the ICC World Cup having reached the previous three finals without success and the Proteas captain believes that they can having said the group really believes that we have the talent in the room to win the tournament





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Australia Women South Africa Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup Laura Wolvaardt Ayabonga Khaka Beth Mooney Georgia Voll

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