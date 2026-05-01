South Africa Withdraws Draft AI Policy After Fake Research Discovered; Officials Suspended

South Africa’s Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has withdrawn its Draft National AI Policy after the discovery of fabricated academic research cited within the document. Two officials have been suspended pending an investigation into the matter. The withdrawal follows a report revealing the inclusion of references to nonexistent journals.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies ( DCDT ) has taken swift action in response to the discovery of fabricated research cited within South Africa ’s Draft National AI Policy.

Two officials have been immediately suspended as a precautionary measure while a comprehensive investigation unfolds. This decision follows a report by News24 which revealed the inclusion of references to entirely nonexistent academic journals within the policy document, which had been released for public feedback. The revelation sparked immediate concern regarding the policy’s validity and the integrity of the drafting process. Minister Mondli Gungubele confirmed the findings of the News24 report after conducting internal inquiries into the policy’s cited sources.

This confirmation directly led to the withdrawal of the draft policy, acknowledging that the inclusion of false information fundamentally undermined its credibility. The core issue revolves around the irresponsible application of Artificial Intelligence tools during the policy’s development. According to a statement released by DCDT Director-General Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, the inappropriate use of AI compromised the document’s integrity. The department has initiated an internal review to ascertain the precise details of how these fictitious references were incorporated.

This initial step is presented as a demonstration of the department’s commitment to accountability and transparency. The investigation is ongoing, and the department has pledged to communicate the findings publicly, adhering to its stated commitment to openness. Minister Gungubele has also requested an opportunity to address the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies to provide a detailed explanation of the situation and the steps being taken to rectify it.

The department asserts that it proactively informed the committee chair of the issue before a public call for the minister’s appearance was issued by the ANC Study Group on Communications and Digital Technologies. Minister Gungubele communicated with ANC MP Khusela Sangoni-Diko, chairperson of the portfolio committee, on April 28th, explicitly citing the discovery of fabricated references as the reason for the policy’s withdrawal.

He further stated that he had directed the Director-General to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this “unacceptable occurrence. ” The minister emphasized the importance of upholding the highest ethical and professional standards within the department and indicated that appropriate disciplinary measures would be implemented for any officials found to have failed in their responsibilities.

He expressed his belief that it is in the public interest for the department to provide a transparent account of the investigation’s outcomes to both the portfolio committee and Parliament. He requested a meeting with the committee once the investigation is complete and a corrective action plan has been finalized. This incident raises serious questions about the quality control processes within the DCDT and the potential risks associated with relying on AI tools without adequate verification mechanisms.

The focus now shifts to the investigation’s findings and the measures taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future, ensuring the integrity of future policy development





ITWeb / 🏆 45. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Policy South Africa DCDT Fake Research Suspension Investigation Artificial Intelligence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa Withdraws AI Policy After Fake Sources DiscoveredSouth Africa has withdrawn its draft national AI policy due to the inclusion of AI-generated, fabricated sources in its reference list. The incident raises concerns about verification processes and the challenges of identifying AI-generated misinformation.

Read more »

South Africa Withdraws AI Policy After Fabricated Sources Discovered; ANC Demands AccountabilitySouth Africa’s draft National AI Policy was withdrawn after the discovery of fictitious sources cited within the document. The ANC is demanding a full accounting from the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, citing concerns about the use of AI-generated content and the lack of human oversight in the policy’s creation.

Read more »

South Africa Withdraws AI Policy After Fabricated Sources FoundSouth Africa’s draft National Artificial Intelligence Policy was withdrawn after it was discovered to contain AI-generated, or ‘hallucinated’, sources. The incident highlights the dangers of relying on AI without human oversight and the need for public interest governance of AI, alongside concerns about corporate power and job losses in the tech sector.

Read more »

Tariffs on Chinese cars a blunt instrument, says FNB senior economistTariffs alone risk delaying much-needed reform in South Africa’s industrial policy

Read more »

South Africa Suspends Officials Over AI Fabricated Sources in Policy PaperHome Affairs suspended two senior officials after AI hallucinations were discovered in the reference list of a revised white paper on citizenship, immigration and refugee protection. This is the second instance of a cabinet-approved document containing AI-generated sources. The department is launching a review of all policy documents and implementing AI checks in its approval processes.

Read more »

AI Hallucinations Found in South Africa's Home Affairs Policy Paper, Officials SuspendedThe Department of Home Affairs has suspended two officials after AI-generated inaccuracies, known as 'hallucinations', were discovered in its revised white paper on citizenship, immigration, and refugee protection. The department is implementing new AI checks and a review of past policy documents.

Read more »