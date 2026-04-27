South Africa Withdraws AI Policy Over Fabricated References

South Africa has retracted its Draft National Artificial Intelligence Policy after discovering that it contained unverifiable references, believed to be AI-generated and included without proper verification. The move underscores the importance of human oversight in the age of artificial intelligence and has prompted an internal investigation.

South Africa has withdrawn its Draft National Artificial Intelligence Policy following the discovery of fabricated references within the document. The retraction, announced by Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele on Sunday, stems from an internal review that confirmed the inclusion of unverifiable information, seemingly generated by artificial intelligence itself.

This revelation has sparked significant concern regarding the policy’s integrity and the department’s quality control processes. The draft policy, which had already received cabinet approval on March 25th and underwent a further special sitting on April 1st, was released for public comment on April 12th, with a submission deadline of June 10th. The withdrawal signifies a serious setback for the nation’s efforts to establish a comprehensive framework for the development and deployment of artificial intelligence.

The core issue revolves around the apparent use of AI-generated sources that were incorporated into the policy without adequate verification. Acting Director-General Omega Shelembe, in the policy’s foreword, had highlighted the document’s focus on ethical governance, fairness, bias mitigation, and data sovereignty, emphasizing its alignment with South Africa’s unique socio-political context and its commitment to addressing historical inequalities.

However, the inclusion of fabricated references directly undermines these stated principles. Minister Gungubele emphasized that the failure wasn’t simply a technical oversight but a fundamental compromise of the policy’s credibility. He stated the department failed to meet the standards expected of an institution responsible for leading the country’s digital policy direction. The incident serves as a stark warning about the potential pitfalls of relying on AI-generated content without rigorous human oversight, particularly in sensitive areas like policy formulation.

The department acknowledges that the inclusion of these unverifiable sources should not have occurred and underscores the critical need for vigilant human review in the age of increasingly sophisticated AI tools. The department has committed to a thorough investigation and will implement consequence management for those involved in the drafting and quality assurance processes. This includes identifying the individuals responsible for the oversight and taking appropriate disciplinary action.

The withdrawal of the policy is not intended to halt progress on AI regulation, but rather to ensure that any future framework is built on a foundation of accuracy, integrity, and robust verification. The incident highlights the importance of establishing clear guidelines and protocols for the use of AI in government processes, including the verification of information and the maintenance of accountability.

The department intends to revisit the policy development process, incorporating lessons learned from this experience to create a more reliable and trustworthy document. The focus will be on strengthening quality control measures and ensuring that all sources are thoroughly vetted before inclusion.

This situation also raises broader questions about the responsible use of AI in public service and the need for ongoing training and awareness programs to equip government officials with the skills to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by this rapidly evolving technology. The department is committed to rebuilding trust and delivering a policy that truly reflects South Africa’s vision for a responsible and beneficial AI future





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