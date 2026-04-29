South Africa Withdraws AI Policy After Fake Sources Discovered

South Africa has withdrawn its draft national AI policy due to the inclusion of AI-generated, fabricated sources in its reference list. The incident raises concerns about verification processes and the challenges of identifying AI-generated misinformation.

South Africa has been forced to retract its recently published draft national artificial intelligence (AI) policy following the discovery of fabricated sources within its cited references.

The policy, intended to chart the nation’s course in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI development and governance, was released earlier this month for public review and feedback. The document outlined a comprehensive framework, proposing the establishment of key institutions like a National AI Commission, an AI Ethics Board, and a dedicated regulatory authority. These bodies were envisioned to oversee the ethical implementation, responsible innovation, and effective regulation of AI technologies across various sectors.

Furthermore, the draft policy included provisions for stimulating private sector involvement through a range of financial incentives, such as tax reductions, direct grants, and targeted subsidies, aiming to foster a thriving AI ecosystem within South Africa. The revelation of AI-generated, or ‘hallucinated,’ citations came to light after scrutiny of the document’s extensive reference list.

Investigations revealed that at least six out of the 67 academic sources listed were entirely fabricated, appearing to be created by AI language models rather than representing genuine scholarly work. This discovery sparked widespread criticism and embarrassment, raising serious questions about the due diligence process employed in the policy’s development. Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, publicly acknowledged the issue, stating that the most likely explanation is the unintentional inclusion of these AI-generated citations without adequate verification.

He emphasized that such an oversight was unacceptable and underscored the importance of rigorous fact-checking, particularly when dealing with sensitive policy documents. The incident highlights the growing challenges of distinguishing between authentic information and AI-generated content, even within official government publications. The retraction of the policy is a significant setback for South Africa’s efforts to establish a clear and credible national strategy for AI.

It necessitates a complete review and revision of the document, with a renewed focus on accuracy and reliability of sources. The fallout from this incident extends beyond the immediate embarrassment of fabricated citations. It raises broader concerns about the readiness of government institutions to navigate the complexities of AI and the potential for AI-generated misinformation to undermine public trust.

The incident serves as a stark warning to policymakers worldwide about the need for robust verification mechanisms and critical evaluation of information, especially in the context of rapidly advancing AI technologies. The South African case underscores the importance of human oversight in the development and implementation of AI-related policies, even as AI tools are increasingly used to assist in research and analysis.

The incident also prompts a discussion about the ethical implications of using AI to generate content, even for seemingly benign purposes like creating reference lists. The focus now shifts to rebuilding confidence in the policy-making process and ensuring that the revised AI policy is based on sound evidence and rigorous scholarship. Beyond the AI policy debacle, South Africa continues to grapple with a range of socio-economic challenges.

Many homeowners are actively considering fixing their mortgage rates amidst concerns about rising interest rates. Sporting news focuses on the performance of Kaizer Chiefs players, with some vying for a spot in the national FIFA World Cup squad. Simultaneously, many families struggle with financial hardship, as exemplified by a Gauteng caregiver balancing multiple jobs and social grants to provide for her family. Animal welfare remains a concern, with a Cape Town teacher facing charges related to animal neglect.

Finally, significant infrastructure upgrades are planned for six of the country’s busiest border posts to facilitate trade and movement





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