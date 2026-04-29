South Africa Withdraws AI Policy After Fabricated Sources Discovered; ANC Demands Accountability

South Africa’s draft National AI Policy was withdrawn after the discovery of fictitious sources cited within the document. The ANC is demanding a full accounting from the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, citing concerns about the use of AI-generated content and the lack of human oversight in the policy’s creation.

A significant controversy has erupted in South Africa surrounding the recently withdrawn draft National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy. The African National Congress (ANC) Study Group on Communications and Digital Technologies is demanding a full accounting from Minister Mondli Gungubele (formerly Malatsi) regarding the circumstances that led to the policy’s drafting and subsequent gazetting, particularly in light of the discovery of fabricated sources within the document.

The ANC group, led by MP Shaik Subrathie, insists the Minister must provide a comprehensive overview of the internal review processes employed, identifying the officials responsible for both drafting and quality assurance. Crucially, they seek clarity on whether any consequence management measures have been, or will be, implemented to address this serious lapse.

The core of the ANC’s concern centers on the reliance on potentially unreliable AI-generated content in the policy’s creation, advocating for a return to human expertise and rigorous evidence-based policymaking. They express deep concern that a policy intended to guide South Africa’s approach to a transformative technology was created without basic verification of its foundational references, highlighting a troubling trend of substituting genuine intellectual work with AI output prone to inaccuracies.

The furore began when reports surfaced revealing that the 67 references cited in the draft AI Policy included fictitious academic journals and fabricated research. Minister Gungubele swiftly confirmed these findings, acknowledging that internal investigations had uncovered numerous false sources within the reference list. This prompted his immediate decision to withdraw the policy, stating that South Africans deserve a higher standard of policy development.

He admitted the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) failed to meet the acceptable standard for an institution entrusted with leading the nation’s digital policy environment. The most likely explanation, he conceded, was the inclusion of AI-generated citations without adequate verification – a critical oversight that underscores the necessity of vigilant human oversight in the application of artificial intelligence.

In a subsequent interview, the Minister took full responsibility for the lack of robust oversight, acknowledging that this incident has marred a potential breakthrough moment for South Africa in terms of policy-making. He also admitted that despite multiple internal review processes, the issues were missed entirely before public release. The Democratic Alliance has also weighed in, scrutinizing the Minister’s leadership since assuming office in July 2024, within the Government of National Unity.

The DCDT’s mandate encompasses leading South Africa’s digital transformation through policy and regulation, and overseeing 11 state-owned entities. The global context of this incident is significant. Policymakers worldwide are increasingly focused on regulating AI to ensure its responsible and ethical development, protecting citizens, businesses, and governments from potential risks. South Africa’s attempt to establish a national AI policy is part of this broader international effort.

The draft policy, published for public comment on April 10th, aimed to strengthen the government’s ability to regulate and adopt AI responsibly, while simultaneously fostering local innovation, supporting job creation, and improving access to AI skills. Cabinet had initially anticipated implementation of the policy in the 2027/28 financial year, following a 60-day public consultation period that concluded on June 10th.

The DCDT had previously outlined desired development outcomes, including improved public service delivery, expanded digital economic participation, and an enhanced quality of life for citizens. However, the revelation of fabricated sources has cast a shadow over these ambitions, raising serious questions about the department’s processes and the future of AI policy development in South Africa.

The incident serves as a stark warning about the potential pitfalls of relying on AI-generated content without rigorous human verification, and the importance of maintaining intellectual integrity in policymaking. The ANC’s demands for accountability and a renewed commitment to evidence-based policymaking signal a determination to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future





ITWeb / 🏆 45. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Artificial Intelligence AI Policy South Africa DCDT ANC Policy Failure Fabricated Sources

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa Withdraws AI Policy Over Fictitious ReferencesThe South African government has withdrawn its National Artificial Intelligence Policy after discovering it contained AI-generated and therefore false academic citations. Minister Solly Malatsi has apologized and announced an internal investigation with consequences for those responsible.

Read more »

South Africa Withdraws AI Policy After Fabricated Sources DiscoveredThe South African government has retracted its draft national AI policy due to the inclusion of fictitious sources, likely generated by AI, highlighting the need for careful oversight in AI implementation and policy development.

Read more »

F1 in Africa: South Africa’s race against time to host a Grand PrixF1 fever in South Africa hit the headlines when Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie met with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali

Read more »

South Africa Withdraws AI Policy Due to Hallucinated ReferencesThe Department of Communications and Digital Technologies in South Africa has withdrawn its draft Artificial Intelligence policy after discovering it contained fabricated references generated by AI. The incident highlights the need for oversight in AI adoption and the growing gap between technological advancement and regulation.

Read more »

South Africa’s draft AI policy withdrawal a crisis of credibilityGovernment officials themselves admitted that the incident damaged the integrity of the policy

Read more »

South Africa Withdraws AI Policy After Fake Sources DiscoveredSouth Africa has withdrawn its draft national AI policy due to the inclusion of AI-generated, fabricated sources in its reference list. The incident raises concerns about verification processes and the challenges of identifying AI-generated misinformation.

Read more »