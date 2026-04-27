South Africa Withdraws AI Policy After Fabricated Sources Discovered

The South African government has retracted its draft national AI policy due to the inclusion of fictitious sources, likely generated by AI, highlighting the need for careful oversight in AI implementation and policy development.

The South Africa n government has withdrawn its recently published draft national Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy after discovering it contained fabricated sources, likely introduced through the use of AI itself.

Minister of Communications & Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, announced the withdrawal, citing a compromise to the policy’s integrity and credibility. The discovery came after internal investigations confirmed the presence of fictitious references within the document, which had been released for public comment earlier this month. This incident underscores the critical need for robust human oversight in the development and implementation of AI-related policies and technologies.

The rapid growth of AI investment, fueled by the popularity of tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT since its launch in late 2022, has placed significant pressure on governments worldwide to establish regulatory frameworks. These frameworks aim to balance the promotion of innovation and investment with the protection of fundamental rights, such as privacy. South Africa’s attempt to create such a policy has ironically been undermined by the very risks the policy intended to address.

Minister Malatsi emphasized that South Africans deserve a higher standard from their government, particularly from the department responsible for leading the nation’s digital policy environment. He stated that the most probable cause of the issue was the inclusion of AI-generated citations without adequate verification, a lapse he deemed unacceptable and a clear demonstration of the necessity for vigilant human oversight. The department is now facing the task of revising the policy, addressing the resulting concerns, and restoring public trust.

The issue highlights a growing concern known as ‘hallucinations’ within AI systems – the generation of inaccurate or entirely fabricated content. Law firm Webber Wentzel has warned that these hallucinations are not merely theoretical risks, citing instances in South African courts where legal submissions have referenced non-existent cases. The firm points out that the danger extends beyond completely fabricated citations to more subtle errors, such as mischaracterizing case findings or subtly altering facts to support an argument.

These nuanced inaccuracies are particularly difficult to detect as they initially appear legitimate. Prior to the policy’s withdrawal, stakeholders had already expressed concerns that the draft raised more questions than it answered for businesses. The government had acknowledged the policy was still incomplete. Minister Malatsi has assured the public that the matter is being treated with the seriousness it deserves and that those responsible for the drafting and quality assurance processes will face consequences.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls of relying on AI without rigorous human verification and the importance of establishing clear guidelines for its responsible use





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