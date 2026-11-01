South Africa Weather Warning: Severe Storms Hit Six Provinces

SAWS issues severe weather warnings for six South African provinces including Limpopo and KZN. Heavy rain, hail, and lightning threaten infrastructure and settlements.

The South African Weather Service has issued critical warnings for severe thunderstorms that are expected to impact large parts of the country. Grey skies and intense lightning are forecast across six provinces, bringing significant threats of flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

Severe Storms Impact Six Provinces

Multiple warnings have been issued by the weather service as heavy downpours, hail, and excessive lightning threaten to disrupt daily life and cause property damage. The severe weather systems are primarily targeting the extreme south-central parts of Limpopo province.

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Highveld and escarpment areas in Mpumalanga are also under threat, excluding the extreme south-west region. Western and north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal face high risks from these violent weather conditions.

Along the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal between Port Edward and Mtubatuba, severe thunderstorms will bring strong gusty winds. These winds, combined with hail and lightning, may result in localized flooding and significant damage to infrastructure and settlements.

Extreme north-eastern escarpment areas in the Eastern Cape are expected to experience localized flooding. Damage to settlements, property, and temporary structures is likely, along with localized disruption to power supply and communications.

Snow and Rain Across Multiple Regions

Eastern parts of Free State and southern parts of Gauteng face similar risks from severe thunderstorms. The extreme south-western parts of Mpumalanga are also included in the warning areas. These regions may see disruptions to essential services and residential safety.

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The South African Weather Service uses a color-coded weather warning system to communicate risk levels to the public. Yellow indicates a moderate risk that requires caution and awareness from residents and authorities alike.

An orange warning signifies a higher-risk impact is expected. This level requires increased attention and preparation to mitigate potential damage to property and ensure personal safety during the storm events.

The service also uses numbers to indicate the likelihood of weather-based impacts occurring in affected areas. Levels 2 and 6 represent high likelihoods, while level 5 indicates a medium probability of severe weather impacts.

Levels 4 and 8 are considered low probability indicators. Residents should still remain vigilant even if the numerical risk level is lower, as weather patterns can change rapidly in this region.

Regional Forecast Details And Conditions

Morning fog patches are expected over escarpment areas, with cloudy and cool to warm conditions following. Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers will occur, but isolated conditions are forecast for the extreme north-east.

Fine weather will prevail in the north at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, becoming widespread in the extreme south-central parts where it will become cloudy.

No rainfall is expected in the extreme north-east during this period. The extreme west will be fine, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are possible in the extreme north-east.

It will be hot in places in the central and eastern parts of the region. Cloudy conditions are forecast over the southern and eastern parts with isolated showers in the north-east and along the south coast.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but fine in the west. It will be warm over the West Coast district. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

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Strong winds are expected along the west and south-west coast. Partly cloudy skies will prevail with isolated thundershowers in places in the north. Otherwise, cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and rain are expected.

Scattered conditions along the coast and adjacent interior will bring more consistent weather. Partly cloudy and warm in places in the north-west, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Widespread conditions along the coast and adjacent interior are forecast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. Cloudy and cold to cool but warm in places in the north.

Wind Patterns And Safety Precautions

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise widespread. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly at first. Otherwise, southerly to south-easterly winds are forecast.

Northerly to north-easterly winds are expected north of Cape Vidal. These shifting wind patterns contribute to the instability of the weather system currently affecting the country. Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor items.

The combination of heavy rain, strong winds, and hail poses a serious risk to temporary structures. Property owners should inspect roofs and drainage systems before the worst of the weather arrives.

Disruptions to power supply and communications are a major concern in the affected areas. Emergency services are on high alert to respond to incidents caused by falling trees or structural failures.

Travelers should exercise extreme caution on highways and major routes through Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Visibility may be severely reduced due to heavy rain and lightning strikes during peak storm hours.

Authorities urge all residents in the warned provinces to monitor local weather updates closely. Preparing emergency kits and ensuring safe shelter is essential for protecting life and property during these severe weather events.