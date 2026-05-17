South Africa Weather Update: Rain with strong winds to batter SA until TUESDAY

Get a glimpse of the weather forecast for SA's nine provinces on Monday, 18 May 2026. Uplift your spirits with this enlightening weather update. Stay updated for more news, reviews, and analysis.

WEATHER: Rain with strong winds to batter SA until TUESDAY - Take a look at what the weather has in store for South Africa's nine provinces this Monday, 18 May 2026.

CLOUDY in the north in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers over the Western Bushveld, Limpopo Valley and the Lowveld. The capital of Limpopo is Bloemfontein. It has a population of 2.9 million as per the most recent census in 2020.

FOG along the coast in the Alexander Bay area in the morning and again in the evening, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers, except in the north-east, the coast and the adjacent interior. The Northern Cape is the largest of South Africa's nine provinces at 372 889 square kilometres. It has a population of 3.3 million as per the most recent census in 2020.

MORNING fog patches over the southern parts, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated rain and showers over the southern parts from mid-morning, but showers and thundershowers over the eastern and southern parts from the evening. The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly, reaching Gale force along the south-west coast from the evening.

SAVANNA of Western Cape has an area of 94 361 square kilometres and has a population of 4.9 million as per the most recent census in 2020. A Yellow level 2 Warning: Damaging coastal wind leading to difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from the evening into Tuesday (18-19/05/2026)





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SA Weather Update Rain With Strong Winds Table Bay And Cape Agulhas Gale Force

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