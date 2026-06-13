South Africa Weather Update: Cold, Wind, and Rain Expected Across Multiple Regions on 14 June 2026

The South African Weather Service forecasts very cold conditions, damaging winds, and wet weather for parts of South Africa on 14 June 2026. The Western Cape and Northern Cape will see temperatures below 10 degrees, while eastern and coastal areas face wind shifts and light rain. A detailed regional breakdown is provided.

On Friday, 14 June 2026, the South Africa n Weather Service has issued forecasts indicating a mix of wet, windy, and cold conditions across multiple regions.

The Western Cape and Northern Cape are expected to see very cold temperatures, with daytime readings of 10 degrees Celsius and below over Namakwa in the Northern Cape, as well as the Witzenberg Municipality and Central Karoo District of the Western Cape from Sunday through Monday, 14-15 June. Throughout the day, many areas will experience morning fog patches, with possible drizzle along the Escarpment. Elsewhere, partly cloudy conditions are predicted, trending clearer by the afternoon.

Coastal winds vary from light to moderate westerly to southwesterly in some zones, while the south and east coasts will see moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly winds shifting to south-westerly later. Light rain is expected in the south-western parts during the afternoon, and morning rain may occur along the south-east coast. Overall, the weather pattern shows a transition from foggy, cool mornings to partly cloudy afternoons, with windy conditions particularly in the eastern districts and along the coast





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Weather Forecast South Africa Cold Temperatures Wind Rain Western Cape Northern Cape Coastal Winds Fog

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