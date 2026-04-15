South Africa Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Thundershowers, and Severe Weather Warnings Issued for April 16, 2026

A comprehensive weather forecast for South Africa on April 16, 2026, predicting cloudy skies, isolated thundershowers, and severe weather warnings for heavy downpours and hail in parts of the Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga.

Residents across South Africa are advised to prepare for a day of varied weather conditions on Thursday, April 16, 2026. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a forecast characterized by widespread cloud cover and the likelihood of isolated thundershowers in many regions. However, more significant weather events are anticipated in specific areas, with heavy downpours, hail, and damaging winds predicted for portions of the Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga.

This has prompted SAWS to issue a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the central parts of the Northern Cape, the southern reaches of KwaZulu-Natal, and the central regions of Mpumalanga. The warning highlights the potential for localized flooding and damage to both settlements and infrastructure due to these severe weather phenomena.

For the eastern parts of the country, the outlook suggests cloudy and cool conditions. In contrast, other areas can expect partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures, accompanied by isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, particularly over the central and eastern portions of the Republic of South Africa.

The intensity of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation is also a concern, with the region’s expected UVB sunburn index rated as high, urging caution for individuals spending extended periods outdoors.

Looking at more localized forecasts, residents in various areas will experience a mix of conditions. Some regions can anticipate partly cloudy and cool to warm weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers. Along the escarpment and the eastern Highveld, these showers and thundershowers are expected to be more scattered. Central and southern parts will also see partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog is predicted for some eastern regions, contributing to cloudy skies. Elsewhere, the weather will be partly cloudy and range from cool to warm, with isolated thundershowers expected. For those experiencing morning fog patches, the skies will otherwise be partly cloudy to cloudy, with temperatures ranging from cool to warm and isolated thundershowers.

The eastern areas might witness morning fog patches, followed by a transition to fine and warm conditions. However, over the central parts, residents should prepare for partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, which could become scattered.

In the west and southwestern parts of the country, the forecast is for fine and cool to warm weather. The east, however, will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers anticipated over the northeastern parts.

Further inland, to the east of Willowmore, expect cloudy skies that will gradually clear to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be cool to warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, becoming scattered in the northern areas.

Conditions along the Wild Coast and in the northwest are expected to be cloudy, transitioning to partly cloudy, with temperatures cool to warm. Scattered showers and thundershowers are also predicted for these areas.

Finally, the interior regions are set to experience morning and evening fog in places, with otherwise cloudy and cool to warm conditions. Scattered showers and thundershowers are anticipated throughout the day.

As a reminder, to stay updated with trusted reporting from The Citizen, consider adding us as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News for Top Stories





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Weather Weather Forecast Thundershowers Severe Weather Warning April 2026

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SA Weather Service Issues Severe Weather Warning for Tuesday, April 14, 2026The South African Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms, hail, and damaging winds across several provinces on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, with a yellow level 2 warning in effect. KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Free State, and North West face the highest risk of flooding and damage.

Read more »

Good news for Capitec customers, and pain coming for grocery shoppers in South AfricaHere are five important things happening in South Africa on Tuesday, 14 April.

Read more »

MMA's Popularity Soars in South Africa: PFL Africa 1 Event a Sell-Out SuccessThe 2026 Professional Fighters League (PFL) Africa 1 event in Pretoria, South Africa, was a resounding success, with the 8,500-seat venue selling out. The event featured fighters from 12 African countries and saw impressive performances from South African athletes, including Justin Clarke's dramatic knockout victory.

Read more »

South Africa Weather Forecast: Severe Storms and Hail ExpectedA detailed weather forecast for South Africa's nine provinces on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, predicts severe storms with heavy rain and hail in some areas. The forecast includes temperature, cloud cover, and wind conditions across the country.

Read more »

Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Waves Forecast for South Africa on April 15, 2026The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued warnings for severe thunderstorms in multiple provinces, including the North West, Free State, Northern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. Damaging waves are expected in the Western Cape. General weather conditions across the country are also provided, including temperature, humidity and rainfall predictions.

Read more »

Good news for DStv customers, and the South African chosen to fix ties with the USHere are five important things happening in South Africa on Wednesday, 15 April.

Read more »