The national meteorological service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain, lightning, winds, and hail in several South African provinces. The weather prediction for Saturday, 23 May 2026 shows isolated showers and rain in the west and fine weather but with cooler temperatures in the north-east and west.

WEATHER: Severe storms accompanied by heavy rain , lightning, winds and hail to hit SA Take a look at what the weather has in store for South Africa’s nine provinces this Saturday, 23 May 2026.

TEXT: Morning fog patches over the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain in the west. It will be warm in places in the Lowveld. What is the capital of Mpumalanga? TEXT: Morning fog patches over the western and central parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain.

What is the capital of Limpopo? TEXT: Cloudy in the morning with fog in places over the west and the southern, otherwise fine and cool to cold, but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts. The Northern Cape is the largest of South Africa’s nine provinces at 372 889 square kilometres.

TEXT: Cloudy in the morning with fog in places over the western and central parts, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm but cold in the north-eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southeasterly but moderate westerly to south-westerly along the south coast, where it will become light and variable in the afternoon. The largest of South Africa’s nine provinces at 168 966 square kilometres is KwaZulu-Natal.

TEXT: Cool in places along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north- westerly in the north, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south- westerly, spreading northwards from late morning. What is the capital of KwaZulu-Natal?

A. Yellow level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, lightning, damaging winds and large amounts of small hail resulting in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements are expected over the eastern parts of Kwa-Zulu.





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Severe Storms Heavy Rain Lightning Winds Hail Isolated Showers Western Eastern Central Northern Lowveld Highveld Northern Cape Kwazulu Natal Limpopo Mopane Durban

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