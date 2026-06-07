South Africa Weather Forecast: Varied Conditions Expected Across All Nine Provinces on Monday, 8 June 2026

A detailed forecast for South Africa's nine provinces on Monday, 8 June 2026, predicts partly cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers in several regions, morning fog in the east, and varying coastal winds. The report provides a comprehensive weather outlook for the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo.

The South African Weather Service has released its forecast for Monday, 8 June 2026 , detailing expected conditions across the nation's nine provinces. The predictions indicate a varied weather pattern, ranging from partly cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers in several regions to morning fog in the eastern parts of the country.

This forecast provides a vital overview for planning daily activities, travel, and agricultural operations nationwide. In the Western Cape, the day is expected to be partly cloudy and cold to cool, with cloudy conditions prevailing in the southern and central areas. Isolated to scattered rain and showers are anticipated, particularly during the afternoon.

Moving to the Eastern Cape, the morning begins fine, but the afternoon will see partly cloudy and cool conditions developing, with isolated showers and rain expected, especially in the western and central interior. The Northern Cape, the largest province by area at 372 889 square kilometres, will experience partly cloudy and cool weather. Isolated showers and rain are forecast for the afternoon, primarily in the west and central regions. It will become cloudy in the southern parts by the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal's forecast includes morning fog in places in the east, which will clear to fine conditions by the afternoon. Otherwise, the province will be partly cloudy and cool, but temperatures are expected to be warmer in the north-east. Coastal winds will be light to moderate from the north-west until late morning, shifting to northerly and north-easterly directions, and may reach fresh strength in the extreme northern areas.

The Free State is predicted to be fine in the morning before becoming partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain arriving from the afternoon. Gauteng will see similar conditions: fine initially, then partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain expected in the afternoon. The North West province is also forecast to be fine in the morning, turning partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain from the afternoon.

Mpumalanga is expected to be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, while Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm. The weather summary underscores the dynamic nature of South Africa's early winter climate, with a mix of clear spells, developing cloud cover, and scattered precipitation affecting different parts of the country throughout the day





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Weather Provincial Forecast 8 June 2026 Rain Showers Temperature Cloud Cover Winds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peugeot Partners Launches New Peugeot Partner Light Commercial Vehicle in South AfricaPeugeot has introduced the new Peugeot Partner in South Africa, a compact light commercial vehicle designed for entrepreneurs, SMEs, couriers, and delivery fleets. The vehicle combines low running costs, practical functionality, and modern technology to meet everyday business demands, featuring a fuel-efficient diesel engine, flexible cargo space, and advanced connectivity.

Read more »

Fitch Upgrades South Africa's Credit Rating, Citing Fiscal Progress and ReformsRating agency Fitch has upgraded South Africa's long-term foreign currency rating, a move welcomed by the government and analysts as recognition of fiscal consolidation and structural reforms. This follows similar upgrades from other agencies and suggests improved resilience amid global shocks.

Read more »

South Africa Government Plans Diplomatic, Security Response to Migration CrisisThe South African government is preparing a comprehensive political, diplomatic and security response to the escalating migration crisis, with senior officials discussing a continent-wide diplomatic offensive amid concerns over anti-immigrant mobilisation and its impact on foreign relations. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation outlining the new approach.

Read more »

Western Cape Employment Remains Strong Despite Quarterly Contraction, Unemployment Rate Lowest in South AfricaThe Western Cape province reported its highest first-quarter employment figure ever at 2.88 million jobs, even as a quarterly decline of 22,000 jobs occurred. The province maintains the lowest unemployment rate in South Africa at 19.6%, outperforming national trends where 345,000 jobs were lost in the same period. Business confidence in the province rose to 55, above the neutral threshold, contrasting with a national drop to 39. Factors contributing to job losses include a national economic slowdown, seasonal effects, and reduced funding in community services. The provincial government commits to evidence-based strategies for inclusive growth and job creation.

Read more »