South Africa Weather Forecast: Severe Thunderstorms, Flooding, and Cold Fronts Expected

The South African Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms and potential flooding in the Northern Cape, alongside a cold front impacting the Western Cape and Eastern Cape. Other provinces will experience varied conditions including fog, showers, and cooler temperatures.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a comprehensive weather forecast for Friday, April 25th, 2026, and the days following, detailing a range of conditions from severe thunderstorms and potential flooding to cold front s and high fire danger.

Residents across several provinces are urged to be prepared for impactful weather changes. A yellow level 1 warning is currently in effect for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours anticipated over the central and south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape on Saturday. These storms pose a risk of localised flooding, potentially damaging both formal and informal settlements, as well as critical infrastructure. The SAWS emphasizes the importance of vigilance and preparedness in these areas.

Beyond the immediate thunderstorm threat, the forecast indicates a significant shift in weather patterns across the Western Cape and parts of the Northern Cape. Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Kai ! Garib Local Municipality of the Northern Cape, alongside the Central Karoo District Municipality and the Little Karoo local municipalities in the Western Cape. This heightened fire risk necessitates extreme caution regarding any activities that could potentially ignite fires.

Furthermore, cold to very cold, wet, and windy conditions are predicted to sweep across the southern parts of the Namakwa district municipality in the Northern Cape, extending into the Central Karoo district, Cape Winelands, and the western parts of the Overberg district municipalities, including the City of Cape Town Metropole, from Sunday into Monday. Coastal areas of the Eastern Cape are also bracing for very rough to high seas from Monday into Tuesday, accompanied by windy conditions inland on Sunday and along the coast on Monday and Tuesday.

These conditions will bring significantly colder temperatures to these regions. Other provinces will experience varied weather conditions. Gauteng and Mpumalanga residents can anticipate morning fog in places, followed by cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers. The Lowveld region of Mpumalanga is expected to remain warmer.

North West and the Free State will also see morning fog, giving way to cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, with the western parts of the Free State potentially experiencing scattered showers. The Western Cape will enjoy fine to partly cloudy conditions, becoming warmer in places, particularly in the south-eastern areas, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers developing in the eastern parts during the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning and evening fog patches inland, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-west, becoming finer in the east during the afternoon. The SAWS continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as needed. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official weather channels and heed any warnings issued by the authorities





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South African Weather Service Weather Forecast Severe Thunderstorms Flooding Cold Front Northern Cape Western Cape Eastern Cape

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