South Africa Weather Forecast: Rain, Showers, and Regional Variations for June 16, 2026

A detailed weather outlook for South Africa's nine provinces on June 16, 2026, noting cloudy mornings with drizzle and fog in eastern areas, partly cloudy and warm conditions in the Lowveld, isolated thundershowers in the north-east, and strong coastal winds, with very cold temperatures expected in parts of the Northern and Western Cape.

A weather forecast for South Africa predicts varied conditions across the country's nine provinces on Tuesday, 16 June 2026. The eastern regions are expected to start cloudy with drizzle and fog patches, particularly on the Highveld and escarpment areas.

While mornings may be damp in some areas, the afternoon is slated to bring partly cloudy skies and a gradual warming, especially in the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley. Isolated showers and thundershowers are anticipated in several provinces, with the wind along various coasts expected to range from light to fresh, shifting directions throughout the day. The Northern Cape, as the largest province, will see fine weather in the west, though isolated thundershowers may occur in the north-east.

Morning and evening fog is likely over interior regions, and exceptionally cold daytime temperatures below 10 degrees are forecast for southern parts of the Northern Cape and specific areas of the Western Cape





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South Africa Weather Forecast Rain Showers Thunderstorms Fog Coastal Winds Temperature Provinces

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