South Africa Weather Forecast for June 10, 2026: Cold Mornings, Frost, and Scattered Showers

The South African Weather Service forecasts no severe alerts for Wednesday, June 10, 2026, but expect cold temperatures, frost in Mpumalanga, and isolated rain along the escarpment and coast.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued its forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2026, indicating a day of cold temperatures , frost, and morning fog across several regions.

No severe weather alerts are in effect, but residents should prepare for chilly conditions, particularly in the early hours. The day will start with fine and cold weather in many areas, gradually becoming partly cloudy and cool over the eastern parts of the country. Isolated rain and showers are possible along the escarpment and coastal areas.

This weather pattern is driven by a high-pressure system that is keeping most of the interior dry while allowing moisture to linger along the eastern slopes. Farmers and commuters should be aware of frost in certain areas, which could affect crops and road conditions. In Mpumalanga, the forecast calls for cloudy conditions in the east, with partly cloudy skies and cool to cold temperatures elsewhere.

Light rain is expected along the escarpment and eastern Highveld, while morning frost is likely in some places, especially in low-lying areas. Residents should protect sensitive plants and ensure livestock have adequate shelter. Similarly, Limpopo will experience cloudy conditions in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, with light rain along the escarpment. The western parts of Limpopo may see warm conditions in the afternoon.

Gauteng will remain partly cloudy and cool throughout the day, with no significant rainfall expected. The Free State will have partly cloudy skies in the morning, becoming fine and cool, but cold along the Lesotho border. Fog patches are possible in the south during the morning. Along the coast, Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy to cloudy weather with morning fog patches in the south.

The rest of the province will be fine and cool to warm. KwaZulu-Natal will experience cloudy conditions with morning and evening fog over the interior. Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and rain are forecast along the coast and adjacent interior until mid-afternoon. This rain may be light but could cause slippery roads.

Overall, the weather for Wednesday, June 10, offers a mix of cold starts, frost, and localized rain. It is advisable to dress warmly, carry an umbrella if traveling to eastern regions, and take precautions against frost if you are in agricultural areas. The SAWS encourages everyone to stay updated on local forecasts as conditions can change rapidly





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cold Temperatures Frost Morning Fog Scattered Rain Regional Forecast

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bafana primed for Mexico World Cup openerLatest news, results, and fixtures covering the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026

Read more »

Entries open for Everlytic's You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards 2026If your e-mails made an impact and stopped the scroll in 2025, now is the time to shine the spotlight on them.

Read more »

10 Stunning Countries South Africans Can Visit for Under R15 000 in 2026Discover budget-friendly international travel options for South Africans in 2026, including African escapes, Asian hotspots, and Indian Ocean destinations.

Read more »

South Africa's Q1 2026 GDP Grows 0.5% but Middle East Conflict Threatens OutlookSouth Africa recorded sixth consecutive quarter of GDP growth at 0.5% in Q1 2026, driven by finance, agriculture, and trade. However, analysts warn that the escalating Middle East conflict and resulting fuel price hikes will likely dampen growth in the second quarter and beyond.

Read more »