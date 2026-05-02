South Africa Weather Forecast: Cool to Warm Conditions with Sunburn Alert

A largely fine and cool-to-warm Sunday is expected across South Africa, with morning fog patches in places and isolated showers in Limpopo. High UVB sunburn levels are forecast for KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

South Africa is set to experience a predominantly pleasant weather pattern this Sunday, May 3rd, with generally fine and cool to warm conditions expected across the majority of its provinces.

However, residents should be aware of localized variations, including morning fog in several areas and the possibility of isolated showers, particularly in the northeastern regions of Limpopo. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has not issued any severe weather warnings for the country as a whole, indicating a relatively stable atmospheric situation.

Despite the overall mild forecast, SAWS is highlighting a significant risk of very high UVB sunburn levels in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the Western Cape, urging citizens to take appropriate sun protection measures. Looking at regional specifics, the escarpment areas can anticipate morning fog patches that will dissipate as the day progresses, giving way to fine and cool to warm conditions. The eastern parts of the country will be partly cloudy throughout the day.

Limpopo province will see similar conditions to the escarpment, with morning fog along the higher ground, followed by partly cloudy skies. The north-eastern parts of Limpopo are particularly susceptible to isolated showers and thundershowers. In the North West province, morning fog is expected in localized areas, but overall conditions will be fine, cool to warm, and transitioning to partly cloudy in the north-eastern sections during the afternoon.

The eastern parts of the North West will also experience morning fog, clearing to fine and cool to warm conditions. Coastal winds will be light and variable initially, but are forecast to become moderate to fresh southerly breezes in the afternoon. The Eastern Cape will enjoy fine weather in the east, with partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions elsewhere.

However, the south-western parts of the Eastern Cape may see cloud cover and light rain developing in the extreme south-west from the evening onwards. Wind conditions along the Eastern Cape coast will be more dynamic, with fresh to strong northerly to north-westerly winds along the south-west coast, while the south coast will experience light to moderate northeasterly breezes until the afternoon. Further details reveal a partly cloudy outlook for the north-eastern regions, accompanied by morning fog.

The western areas will remain fine, warm, but generally cool. The Western Cape, while experiencing generally fine conditions, is the focus of the UVB sunburn warning, necessitating vigilance regarding sun exposure. The overall pattern suggests a transition from cooler morning temperatures to warmer conditions as the day progresses, with localized variations driven by regional geography and atmospheric conditions. It's important for residents to stay updated with the latest forecasts from the South African Weather Service, especially those planning outdoor activities.

The absence of severe weather alerts does not negate the need for caution, particularly concerning sun protection in KZN and the Western Cape, and awareness of potential fog conditions in various regions. The forecast indicates a generally stable weather system, but localized conditions can change rapidly, so staying informed is crucial. Remember to prioritize sun safety, especially during peak hours, and be prepared for potential fog-related visibility issues in affected areas.

This weather outlook provides a comprehensive overview of conditions expected across South Africa on Sunday, May 3rd, enabling residents to plan their activities accordingly and remain safe





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South Africa Weather Forecast SAWS UVB Sunburn Fog Showers Limpopo Kwazulu-Natal Western Cape

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