South Africa Weather Forecast: Cool, Partly Cloudy Conditions Nationwide with Isolated Rain and Weekend Wind Warnings

The South African Weather Service's forecast for Thursday, 20 June 2026, predicts partly cloudy and cool weather across the country, with isolated rain in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Lowveld. A yellow level 1 warning has been issued for damaging winds in parts of the Northern Cape on Friday and Saturday, affecting high-sided vehicles. Regional details include morning fog in several provinces and varying temperature patterns.

The South Africa n Weather Service has provided a forecast for Thursday, 20 June 2026 , indicating partly cloudy and cool conditions across the nation, with isolated rain predicted for specific regions including the KwaZulu-Natal coast, Eastern Cape , and Lowveld .

No severe weather alerts have been issued for the day, although a yellow level 1 warning has been released for damaging winds expected on Friday and Saturday in parts of the Northern Cape's Richterveld, Nama Khoi, and Kamiesberg municipalities, posing risks particularly for high-sided vehicles.

Detailed regional breakdowns show varying patterns: Gauteng expects a cool morning with cloud in the north, turning fine and cold before becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon; Mpumalanga faces morning fog over the Highveld and escarpment, then partly cloudy and cool conditions, with warmer weather and isolated showers in the Lowveld; the Free State anticipates morning fog patches in the east and otherwise partly cloudy, cool to cold weather; the Western Cape sees cloudy conditions over the south coast with possible light rain, while the north starts fine with fog, later becoming partly cloudy and cool, then cloudy with isolated showers along the coast from the afternoon or evening; KwaZulu-Natal predicts morning and evening fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold, with isolated showers and rain over the extreme eastern parts and coast where it will be cloudy.

Overall, the country will experience a relatively stable weather day with localized variations, though caution is advised for weekend winds in the Northern Cape





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Weather Forecast South Africa June 2026 Partly Cloudy Cool Conditions Isolated Rain Kwazulu-Natal Eastern Cape Lowveld Northern Cape Wind Warning Yellow Level 1 Gauteng Mpumalanga Free State Western Cape Fog Damaging Winds High-Sided Vehicles

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