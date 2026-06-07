South Africa Weather Forecast: Cold Conditions, Fog and Frost Expected Across Several Provinces

The South African Weather Service predicts a cold day on 7 June 2026, with morning fog in Mpumalanga, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal, and frost in the Eastern Cape. Most provinces will be cool to cold, with warmer weather in parts of Limpopo. Coastal winds will shift from westerly to northerly, and partly cloudy skies will develop in the north-east.

The South African Weather Service has released its forecast for 7 June 2026, outlining a day of generally fine but cold conditions across much of the country.

Morning fog is expected to affect parts of Mpumalanga, the Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal, while frost is forecast in areas of the Eastern Cape. Most provinces will experience cool to cold temperatures throughout the day, although parts of Limpopo are expected to see warmer conditions. Coastal regions will see light to moderate westerly to south-westerly winds, shifting to northerly to north-easterly in the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies developing in the late afternoon, particularly in the north-east.

The interior may see morning and evening fog patches, but otherwise the weather is predicted to be fine, ranging from cold to cool. This forecast indicates a typical winter pattern for South Africa, with temperature variations influenced by regional geography and coastal effects





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South Africa Weather Forecast Cold Fog Frost Eastern Cape Mpumalanga Free State Kwazulu-Natal Limpopo Coastal Winds

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