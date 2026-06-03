South Africa Water Polo and Swimming South Africa Reach Agreement on Unified Governance Model

After months of public disputes, South Africa Water Polo (SAWP) and Swimming South Africa (SSA) have reached an agreement on a governance model that would allow them to work together. The alternative aquatics body SAWP proposed a formal partnership model in which SSA would remain the recognised national federation, but SAWP would manage and operate the sport of water polo on a day-to-day basis.

After months of bitter public disputes, South Africa Water Polo (SAWP) and Swimming South Africa (SSA) are now openly discussing a governance model that would allow them to work together.

The inaugural South Africa Water Polo (SAWP) Winter Series held in Gqeberha from 8 to 10 August is one of several tournaments the alternative aquatics body has hosted since its formation in 2025. Now, SAWP and Swimming South Africa are working towards unifying the sport through a partnership.

Following months of public disputes and an increasingly fractured water polo community, Swimming South Africa (SSA) and South Africa Water Polo (SAWP) have officially held a formal meeting regarding the future structure and governance of water polo in South Africa. The meeting was held on 28 May between representatives of the two bodies in an effort to work collectively towards unifying the sport.

The discussions were positive and focused on the Memorandum of Understanding SAWP had submitted to SSA, to identify a sustainable framework that serves the best interests of athletes, coaches, officials, clubs, and the broader water polo community. At the centre of the discussions was how water polo in SA should be run and structured. Currently, SSA remains the recognised federation under World Aquatics, and the only body able to select national teams and award colours.

SAWP has consistently maintained that the body does not seek to replace SSA, but rather to work alongside it in 'peaceful coexistence'. The alternative body affirmed this stance once again in the meeting. A potential new model for water polo was proposed, in which SAWP would continue to manage and operate the sport of water polo on a day-to-day and operational basis, while SSA would maintain its relationship with World Aquatics and fulfil its responsibilities as the recognised national federation.

Both parties agreed that a unified approach would significantly strengthen athlete development pathways, participation structures, governance, and high-performance outcomes within the sport. More than a year ago, a group of disillusioned coaches, referees, administrators, and players decided that they had had enough of SSA's poor running of water polo. They formed their own body, SAWP, which Judge Judith Cloete affirmed in a high court ruling on 18 June 2025 had.

Nevertheless, SSA has maintained that SAWP remains an unaffiliated organisation, and what has followed has been a string of public and legal disputes. SAWP has not been contacted by any sports integrity body, nor have they received any formal complaints regarding athlete victimisation. SAWP is a voluntary organisation built on the principles of community, transparency, and the love of the game.

They strongly encourage freedom of choice and have explicitly communicated to their members that they do not ban or victimise anyone for their decisions. They simply advocate for fair selection processes, proper administration, and high standards, trusting the community to support the structures that best serve the sport's long-term future





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South Africa Water Polo Swimming South Africa Governance Model Unified Sport Alternative Aquatics Body Memorandum Of Understanding Peaceful Coexistence Freedom Of Choice Community Transparency Love Of The Game Fair Selection Processes Proper Administration High Standards Sports Integrity Body Legal Disputes Alternative Body Unaffiliated Organisation Freedom Of Choice Advocacy For Fair Selection Processes Proper Administration High Standards Trusting The Community To Support The Structur

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